How to play Free Fire on PC using Android emulator: Requirements and installation guide for beginners

On the mobile platform, Free Fire is one of the most popular games in its genre. Users with Android and iOS devices can get it directly from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. However, many people desire to play the battle royale title on their PCs.

To get the same result, they will need to employ applications known as emulators, and numerous unique options are available to them on the internet.

Guide to play Free Fire on PC using Emulators

Requirements

Users must meet the required specifications to play Free Fire on their PCs. Following are the minimum requirements of a few prominent emulators:

Bluestacks

Processor: Intel or AMD

OS: Microsoft Windows 7 and above

RAM: Minimum 4 GB

Storage: 5 GB disk space

Nox Player

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual-core

OS: Windows XP SP3, Vista, 7, 8 and 10

RAM: 1.5 GB

Storage: 1.5 GB disk space

MEmu Play

Processor: Intel or AMD CPU (2 cores x86/x86_64)

OS: WinXP SP3, Win7, Win8 and Win10

RAM: 2 GB (4 GB for x64 system)

Storage: 5 GB disk space

Installation guide to download the game on emulators

The steps for installation are pretty similar on most Android emulators, as the users are required to use the Google Play Store to download the game on their PC.

Here are the general steps:

Step 1: To begin with, individuals will have to download and install any emulator on their PCs.

Step 2: After that is done, they can open and sign in using their Google accounts. Later, the Play Store must be opened, and gamers should search for Free Fire using the search bar.

Individuals can sign in using their accounts to enjoy the latest version (Image via Garena)

Step 3: There will be an ‘Install’ button present beside the game’s name, and they can tap on that to start the download process.

Step 4: Once the download and installation ends, individuals can open and log into their Free Fire account to enjoy playing it on their PCs.

To get better performance, they can also enable virtualization.

