How to play Free Fire on PC without lags: Best emulators and settings for mid-range PCs

Free Fire is among the most prevalent titles on the mobile platform and has accumulated an enormous player base worldwide. Its popularity continues to rise exponentially, and it emerged as the most downloaded mobile game in February 2022, as per a Sensor Tower report.

Apart from being playable on handheld devices, gamers can also enjoy Garena’s flagship title on PCs using applications known as emulators. Various unique ones are widely available on the internet, each providing them with a diverse range of features.

Many available alternatives cause players to get perplexed, prompting them to seek the best option. Here are more details regarding the same.

Disclaimer: Players from India should refrain from downloading or playing Free Fire due to a government-imposed ban on the game.

How to download and play Free Fire on PC

Best emulators to use

Here is a list of the emulators that players can use, along with details of their minimum system requirements and download links:

Bluestacks

CPU: Intel or AMD

Operating System: Windows 7 and above

RAM: Minimum 4 GB

Storage: 5 GB disk space

Players can tap on this URL to get to BlueStacks’ official website.

Nox Player

CPU: Intel or AMD Dual-core

Operating System: Windows XP SP3, Vista, 7, 8 and 10

RAM: 1.5 GB

Storage: 1.5 GB of disk space

Click here to visit the emulator’s website and download it.

MEmu Play

CPU: Intel or AMD Processor (2 cores x86/x86_64)

Operating System: Windows XP SP3, Windows 7, Windows 8 and Windows 10

RAM: 2 GB (4 GB for x64 system)

Storage: 5 GB disk space

Gamers can use this link to head over to MEmu Play’s website.

Steps to download Free Fire on PC using Emulators

Google Play Store must be utilized to download the game using Emulators (Image via Google Play Store)

The procedure for downloading the game on all of the emulators mentioned above is similar due to the fact that the Google Play Store needs to be used:

Step 1: Players can start by installing the desired emulator. Once that is done, they can open the Google Play Store.

Step 2: They can then look up ‘Garena Free Fire’ using the search bar and tap on the ‘Install’ button to initiate the download procedure.

Step 3: Once the battle royale title is downloaded, individuals can sign in using their accounts and enjoy it on their PCs.

Settings to apply for no lag on emulator

When configuring any PC or laptop for Free Fire, an important consideration is its overall specifications.

With mid-range PCs, those who want a seamless gameplay experience are advised to set the ‘Graphics’ to ‘Standard’ while enabling the ‘High FPS’ setting. Upon doing so, they will have a great experience with minimal lag.

Moreover, users can alter other settings like sensitivity based on personal preferences, and they can visit the training range and adjust them one by one.

