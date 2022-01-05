How to play Free Fire on Windows 7 and Windows 10

Despite the fact that Free Fire is a mobile game, a large number of gamers want to play it on their PCs and laptops. They need to use emulators in order to do this. Although the developers have created a new emulator matchmaking in the BR and CS rated matches after the OB31 update, gamers may still enjoy the title on their PC with their buddies.

There are several emulators on the market at players' disposal that work on multiple operating systems, including Windows 7 and Windows 10, such as BlueStacks, MEmu Play, LD Player, and others. Gamers can use any of these options at their convenience.

Note: The choice of the emulator is entirely subjective.

Step to play Free Fire on Windows 7 and Windows 10

Users can first download and install any of the three emulators from their official webpage and then follow the steps given below to enjoy Free Fire on their PC/ laptop:

Step 1: It is necessary for users to sign in to their Google account after installing an emulator.

Step 2: Once players have logged in, they can open the Google Play Store on their emulator and search for Free Fire using the search bar.

Step 3: Next, they can select the most appropriate option and click on the install button.

Step 4: Individuals can then open the game and sign in to their existing accounts to enjoy playing the battle royale title.

Note: The steps to install the game will be similar on all the three emulators

Requirements

Gamers must go through the minimum requirements of the particular emulator before installing it on their device. Some of them are provided below:

BlueStacks

Hardware requirements (Image via BlueStacks)

MEmu Play

Hardware requirements (Image via MEmu Play)

LD Player

LD Player (Image via LD Player)

Emulator lobby explained

After the start of the Free Fire OB31 update, to provide a leveled playing field, the developers announced a separate matchmaking pool for emulator users in the ranked modes. This means that even if a single emulator user is in the squad/team, they will queue against emulator users only.

Moreover, a notification will be displayed after this update whenever an emulator user joins the lobby.

