How to play Free Fire on Windows PC: Supported emulators, requirements, and how to download

Free Fire is a highly downloaded and played game of its genre. It is primarily made available on the Android and iOS platforms, but users can also play the quick-paced battle royale title on PCs using Android emulators.

There are lots of different emulators available on the internet. However, most players aren't aware of them, so this article provides a detailed guide.

Supported emulators to play Free Fire

Free Fire is supported on loads of emulators, and here are some of the most popular ones:

BlueStacks GameLoop MEmu Play LD Player Nox Player

BlueStacks is considered to be the best emulator to play Free Fire on PC (Image via BlueStacks)

BlueStacks is considered to be the best among the lot due to the wide variety of features that it offers:

Pre-set and easy to customize controls

Ability to run multiple instances at once

Smart control

Higher FPS

HD graphics

Note: One player might prefer a specific emulator over the other.

Requirements

Each emulator has its minimum and recommended requirements that users can find on their official websites.

For example, here are the requirements of BlueStacks 5:

Operating System: Windows 7 and above

Processor: Intel or AMD Processor

RAM: At least 4GB of RAM

Storage: 5 GB

How to download Free Fire on Emulators

Stated below is a guide on downloading and playing this game via Android emulators that feature the Google Play Store:

Step 1: You should visit the official website of any of the emulators and then download it on your PC.

Step 2: After installing it, you can open and log in to your Google account. Subsequently, you will have to open the Google Play Store.

Step 3: Next, you need to search for "Garena Free Fire" using the search bar present at the top.

You need to search for Garena Free Fire using the search bar (Image via Google Play Store)

Step 4: You finally have to tap on the "Install" button. Free Fire will soon be downloaded on the emulator.

Tap on the "Install" option to download Free Fire (Image via Google Play Store)

Step 5: Once the download gets completed, you can boot the application and log in to your Free Fire account to enjoy the game on PC.

Errors while using emulators

Failures can result from a variety of reasons. To resolve this, players can read FAQs on the emulator's official site or contact customer support if a unique error occurs.

For example, different emulators use different drivers. Therefore, if the corresponding drivers are missing, the game will not run.

Additionally, if gamers have less storage on their PCs, the emulators might not be installed at all. Also, emulators may lag or crash if their specs are low.

