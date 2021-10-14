How to play Free Fire without downloading: Step by step guide to try the demo

Users who have yet to try out Garena Free Fire can do so using the Google Play instant app feature. Using it, they will not need to download the game and can instead try out a demo version. This will provide them with a general idea about the game's mechanics.

Essentially, the Google Play Store's instant app feature allows users to try out an app or view a demo version before installing it on their smartphones.

Here's a step-by-step procedure on how to try the Free Fire demo.

Detailed guide on playing Free Fire demo version without downloading

As mentioned above, the instant app feature will allow gamers to test the demo version of Garena Free Fire on their devices.

During the trial, they will contest against six bots in a small enclosed space for the duration of two minutes. Upon knocking everyone out, they will secure a win.

Steps to access the Free Fire demo

Step 1: On their mobile devices, players simply need to launch the Google Play Store app and type 'Garena Free Fire' into the search bar.

Players are required to tap on the 'Try Now' option to test the demo (Image via Google Play)

The Google Play Store page of Garena Free Fire can also be reached using this link.

Step 2: 'Try Now' and 'Install' will be the two options displayed on the screen. Gamers need to tap on the former if they want to test the demo version of Free Fire.

The demo version of the battle royale title will soon commence (Image via Google Play)

Step 3: The demo version will start soon, and individuals will subsequently be able to try it out.

After the end of the demo, a download option present on their screens (Image via Free Fire)

A 'Download' button will appear on the screen after gamers finish the demo. If they like the experience, they can proceed with the download.

Note: The instant app in the Google Play Store only offers a demo and not the full version of the game. Its sole purpose is to provide players with a general sense of the game.

Edited by Siddharth Satish