How to play new Free Fire MAX OB37 update on PC

The OB37 update of Free Fire MAX has finally been released after a long wait, and gamers across the world can download it onto their respective devices. Like every other patch, Garena has incorporated a wide range of unique features, with the main highlights being a new pet, weapon, and game mode.

Essentially, those on Android and iOS platforms will have to use Google Play and Apple App Stores to obtain the most recent version. Meanwhile, gamers can also try out the new patch on their PCs by installing it in the required emulator.

If individuals are unaware of the process to get Free Fire MAX's latest update on PC, a detailed guide is provided in the section below.

Steps to download Free Fire MAX OB37 update on PC using emulators

Follow the steps provided below to download the Free Fire MAX OB37 update on your PC:

Step 1: Open the Google Play Store application on the required emulator and use the search box to look for the game. Several results will appear, and you must select the relevant one.

Step 2: Next, you will have to tap on the “Install” button to start the download procedure for the latest version of the battle royale title. If you have an older version installed on the emulator, click the “Update” button to get the 2.3 patch.

Those who have the game installed can update it (Image via Google Play Store)

(It is critical to note that you must ensure enough storage space is available on your PC to download/update Free Fire MAX.)

Step 3: Once the installation ends, you can open the game’s application and enjoy the different features.

Since the maintenance has been completed, gamers can now access and play Free Fire MAX without problems.

Free rewards

Update for Rewards/Download for Rewards

Update for Rewards (Image via Garena)

"Update for Rewards" is one of the events that has been added to the game after the update. Gamers simply have to download different resource packs to get the items offered in the event. Listed below are the exact specifics:

Download New Patch Pack: Incubator Voucher (expiry 31 December 2022)

Download All Time Favorites Pack: Diamond Royale Voucher (expiry 31 December 2022)

Download Animation Pack: Diamond Royale Voucher (expiry 31 December 2022)

Download El Pastelo Pack: Weapon Royale Voucher (expiry 31 December 2022)

Download Zombie Hunt Pack: Incubator Voucher (expiry 31 December 2022)

Booyah in NeXTerra

Booyah in NeXTerra (Image via Garena)

Another event introduced to the game is "Booyah in NeXTerra." As the name suggests, gamers have to win matches to get their hands on the rewards. The requirements are as follows:

Booyah 1 times in NeXTerra: Drachen Trophy

Booyah 5 times in NeXTerra: Weapon Royale Voucher (expiry 31 December 2022)

Booyah 10 times in NeXTerra: Starry Hands emote

Apart from this, more events will be making their way into the game very soon.

Features of OB37 update

Some of the main features of the OB37 update are:

New PvE game mode (Zombie Hunt)

New Trogon weapon and portable human launcher

Cheaper cost to level up characters and unlock skill slots

Weapon adjustments (M1014, Woodpecker, AN94, Thompson, MAC10, FF Knife, AC80, M500, VSS, Kar98, Desert Eagle)

New Avron pet

Weapon Mastery feature

Check out the detailed patch notes by clicking on this link.

Poll : 0 votes