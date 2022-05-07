How do players get V Badge on their Free Fire ID? Official method explained

V Badge has been one of the most talked-about things in the Free Fire community. Many individuals are interested in obtaining them as they have seen these particular badges on the profiles of their favorite content creators and streamers.

In essence, the Partner Program is the official method by which players can obtain the V Badge on their IDs. But becoming a member isn’t a simple endeavor because it requires them to fulfill specific pre-requisites and conditions set by the developers.

If you are a user who is interested in learning more about the V Badge, you can check out the following section to find out all of the necessary information about it.

Note: Due to a government-imposed ban, Free Fire should not be downloaded or played by Indian players. They can still play Free Fire MAX, which was not on the list of restricted applications.

Details on how users can get V Badge on their Free Fire ID

Requirements that users have to meet for the program (Image via Garena)

The Partner Program is an initiative to assist content creators in further growth. It offers them a plethora of perks and benefits to provide more exposure.

However, not every user can become a part of it, and these are the requirements to be met:

Channels that have a minimum of 1,00,000 subscribers on YouTube.

There must be at least 80% content based on Free Fire in the last 30 days.

Users must have over 3,00,000 views in the previous 30 days.

They need to possess consistency in terms of social media activity.

Players should upload content that is non-offensive, clean, and engaging.

Gamers should also have a passion for gaming, a drive to succeed together, professionalism, and a willingness to work hard.

If individuals believe they are eligible to become a Partner Program member, they should apply. The following are the basic steps that they can follow to submit their application:

Step 1: Visit the official Partner Program website and tap on the ’Apply Now' button.

Click here to reach the website.

Press the 'Apply Now' to reach the Google form (Image via Garena)

Step 2: A Google form will appear, where gamers will have to carefully enter all the asked details.

Step 3: Users can finally submit their respective forms to send their applications for the program.

Nonetheless, they should note that sending the application and meeting the requirements doesn’t guarantee a spot in the Partner Program, and Garena only chooses the best candidates after reviewing everyone.

Note: The application form is currently not taking any responses, and users will have to wait until it reopens.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar