How to pre-order Free Fire MAX Elite Pass Season 53: Price, theme, and more

Free Fire MAX's Elite Pass Season 53 is now available for pre-order on the Indian server. Players can spend diamonds to pre-order the bundle ahead of its release and obtain an exclusive backpack skin at no extra cost.

The Elite Bundle provides a head start of 50 additional badges, allowing gamers to collect all the items up until the female outfit. The same variant is also available to individuals for pre-order prior to its release. While the prices and perks remain the same, users will receive an additional cosmetic item for purchasing the Pass early.

Read through for a comprehensive overview of the Free Fire MAX Elite Pass Season 53 Elite Pass pre-order and rewards.

Garena opens pre-orders for Free Fire MAX Elite Pass Season 52

Elite Pass is one of the most cost-effective ways to acquire cosmetics in Free Fire MAX. Gamers not only receive two exciting bundles, but also several other themed items without spending too much money. This Pass generally runs for a month, with its Season 53 variant scheduled to go live on October 1, 2022.

The Elite Bundle is available for pre-order (Image via Garena)

It is based on the Jutsu Elemental theme, and the developers have already started the pre-order phase for it. This time around, they are offering a Triple Sword Backpack as an added incentive for players.

Individuals will have to spend 999 diamonds on pre-orders to receive these rewards instantly. At the same time, all other Elite Bundle perks will be accessible immediately after the Pass releases.

This is not mandatory for gamers, who can obtain paid variants of the Pass later on. The upgrade to the Elite Pass will cost 499 diamonds, while the Elite Bundle will set them back by 999 diamonds.

Note: The Elite Pass and Elite Bundle are priced differently on different servers.

Steps to pre-order Elite Pass in Free Fire MAX

You may follow these steps to pre-order the Elite Pass Season 53 in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Access the Elite Pass area in the game by clicking on the icon in the bottom left corner.

Tap on the pre-order button to proceed forward for the pre-order procedure (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Click on the icon beside the upgrade button. Press the pre-order button after a dialog box pops up to access the next page.

Confirm the purchase to pre-order the upcoming Free Fire MAX Elite Pass (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Press the button in the bottom right corner of the screen and then confirm the transaction to complete the Elite Pass pre-order.

Diamonds will be deducted from your account, and you will receive the diamonds directly. Pre-orders will only be available for the next 35 hours, so players must make the decision swiftly.

Free Fire MAX Elite Pass Season 53 rewards

Garena has provided a preview of the two exciting bundles that players can obtain from the Elite Pass, the Windfrost Shinobi Bundle and the Firestorm Shinobi Bundle. They will also receive additional items, including avatars, banners, and more. To obtain these, players will have to complete missions and earn badges.

Interestingly, these rewards were leaked a few weeks ago and, therefore, individuals already have a comprehensive overview of what to expect in the coming days.

