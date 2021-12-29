How to pre-order Free Fire Season 44 to get an exclusive reward

The Free Fire Elite Pass is the most convenient and cost-effective option for players to obtain unique cosmetics. It usually features costumes, vehicle skins, surfboards, and other items. These are introduced at the start of each month and ignite gamers' interest in cosmetics.

Season 43 Elite Pass will conclude at the end of December. Gamers eagerly anticipate the items developers will include in the Free Fire Elite Pass Season 44, added shortly. Pre-orders for the Elite Bundle has gone live, providing an exclusive reward for the same.

Diving into details about Free Fire Elite Pass Season 44

Theme and start date

Free Fire Elite Pass Season 44 will be available starting from 1 January 2022. The forthcoming pass is based on the Planet Rogue theme.

Pre-order

Robotic Ship surfboard (Image via Free Fire)

The pre-order for the Elite Bundle has commenced on 29 December 2021 and will be available for the next three days.

Gamers must spend 999 diamonds to pre-order, which will provide users with all the perks of the Elite Bundle, including 50 additional badges. Additionally, gamers will get a unique Robotic Ship surfboard as a reward.

If gamers miss out on the pre-order, they will be able to buy the premium versions at the beginning of next month. The Elite Pass will cost them 499 diamonds, whereas the Elite Bundle will require an expenditure of 999 diamonds.

Thus, it makes more sense to pre-order for users looking to purchase the Elite Bundle due to the exclusive surfboard reward. Here are the steps to pre-order the Elite Bundle:

Step 1: Users need to open the Elite Pass section of Free Fire.

Tap on the icon beside the upgrade button (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Next, players click on the icon present beside the upgrade button. A dialog box will appear, prompting users to purchase the Elite Pass in advance.

Click on the button (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: They should click on the 999 diamonds button. Gamers should confirm their purchase to pre-order the pass.

After pre-ordering, players will get a special surfboard. They will also receive 50 badges and subsequently Celestial Cosmopuff as a prize when the pass is released.

Edited by Srijan Sen