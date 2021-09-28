How to pre-order Season 41 Elite Pass in Free Fire: Exclusive rewards and cost revealed

Elite Pass provides players with an opportunity to obtain various rewards, making it one of the most sought-after commodities in Free Fire. Individuals must collect badges by completing daily and weekly missions to get prizes through the pass.

Developers release a new Elite Pass for the battle royale title every month. The current Season 40 Elite Pass is about to expire in a few days, and players are eagerly anticipating the arrival of the Season 41 pass.

The pre-order process for the upcoming Elite Pass was recently announced, and players will have to shell out a total of 999 diamonds for it.

A guide on how players can pre-order Season 41 Elite Pass in Free Fire

The post by Free Fire on their social media platform reads the following about the pre-order of the Season 41 Elite Pass:

The new Elite Pass, Mesmerizing Nights, is launching soon! Pre-order once the maintenance is completed to obtain the Tale of Eclipse facepaint reward.

Hence, the theme of the pass is “Mesmerizing Nights”, and upon pre-ordering it, players will be eligible to get an exclusive reward – “Tale of Eclipse (Facepaint).”

Here are the steps that players can follow to pre-order the pass after the servers of the game are back online:

Pre-orders for Season 41 Elite Pass have started (Image via Free Fire)

Step 1: Players must first load Garena Free Fire and then click the Elite Pass icon on the left side of the main lobby.

Step 2: Following that, users should tap on the pre-order icon next to the “Upgrade” button. They must then click the “Pre-Order” button in the pop-up window that opens on their screen.

Step 3: Players can subsequently press on the “999 diamonds” symbol. A dialog box will show up, asking them to confirm the purchase. After they do so, the Elite Pass Season 41 will be pre-ordered.

Note: Currently, the servers of Free Fire are under maintenance due to the OB30 update. Players will be able to pre-order the pass once the break is over.

Edited by Siddharth Satish