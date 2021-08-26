How to purchase Free Fire Diamonds for Musical Top Up 2 event: Beginner's guide

Top-up events have evolved into an integral part of Free Fire, rewarding players for purchasing a predetermined number of diamonds. The developers introduce these events one after the other. These are ideal for users who purchase the currency regularly.

Free Fire is celebrating its fourth anniversary, and to mark the occasion, numerous themed items have been added to the game. Recently, the "Musical Top Up II" event was introduced. Users will receive the Thrash Goth Loot Box and Gloo Wall - Thrash Metallic, respectively, for purchasing 100 and 500 diamonds.

Here’s a detailed guide on how users can top-up diamonds for this event.

How to purchase Free Fire diamonds for the new Musical Top Up event

Users can acquire Free Fire diamonds primarily through the in-game top-up center. Additionally, they may purchase currency from websites such as Codashop and Games Kharido. However, both are presently unavailable due to maintenance.

Here is simple step-by-step guide on acquiring Free Fire diamonds from the in-game top-up center:

Step 1: First, users should boot up Free Fire on their devices and then press the “Diamond” icon as shown here:

Users should tap on this icon to access the top-up center (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: All top-up options will be displayed on the screen. Gamers will have to select the desired option.

In the next step, users should choose the desired top-up option (Image via Free Fire)

Here are all the ones that are present:

₹80 – 100 diamonds

– 100 diamonds ₹250 – 310 diamonds

– 310 diamonds ₹400 – 520 diamonds

– 520 diamonds ₹800 – 1060 diamonds

– 1060 diamonds ₹1600 – 2180 diamonds

– 2180 diamonds ₹4000 – 5600 diamonds

Complete the payment via the required method (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Subsequently, players will have to complete the payment. After doing so, they will receive the respective number of diamonds in their Free Fire account.

Claiming rewards in the top-up event

Step 1: Users can head to the events tab by clicking on the “Calendar” icon in the main lobby.

Step 2: Next, under the “4th-anniversary tab”, tap on the “Musical Top Up II” event.

Users can claim the rewards after topping up the diamonds (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: There will be a “Claim” button beside the rewards; the items will be redeemed upon clicking on them.

Edited by Shaheen Banu