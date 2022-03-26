How to redeem free character in Free Fire MAX using LINK Tokens (March 2022)

Characters are a vital component of the gameplay experience in Free Fire MAX. These come with a range of special abilities helpful in a particular element of the game. Thus, possessing a good character enhances the overall prospects of getting the Booyah.

As a result, the developers have lately made characters available for free. However, this is not an easy process, and players will have to grind their way to get their preferred character.

Guide to redeeming free characters in Free Fire MAX using LINK Tokens

The new Redeem Free Character event is available in Free Fire MAX from 24 March and will be available for a few days.

There are two distinct components to this event. First, players must collect special LINK Tokens daily by accomplishing a specific set of missions. The second component is to exchange the 100 tokens they have accumulated for a Character Choice Crate, which can be opened to receive a permanent character.

The missions to collect the tokens refresh daily, and they are as follows:

The criteria to obtain LINK Tokens (Image via Garena)

Play one game to get 2x LINK Tokens

Kill five enemies to get 1x LINK Token

Get one Booyah in CS Mode to get 1x LINK Token

Reach Top 5 in BR Mode once to get 1x LINK Token

Play the game for 60 minutes to get 2x LINK Token

Play eight matches to get 1x LINK Token

Play 80 minutes to get 2x LINK Token

Play 12 matches to obtain 1x LINK Token

Users also have the option to expedite this process by purchasing 4x LINK Token from the store daily for 500 gold each.

Steps to collect tokens and receive the crate

Step 1: First, users must complete the tasks listed above and access the events by clicking on the calendar option.

Step 2: They need to select the Free Character System tab and click on Redeem Free Character.

Gamers can exchange the tokens (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Players can finally claim the LINK Tokens from the Collect Tokens tab and exchange them in the second tab.

This is an excellent opportunity for Free Fire MAX players to get the desired character without spending diamonds.

Once users complete all the missions daily, they will receive 11 LINK Tokens. Furthermore, they can get four more from the store, taking their tally to 15 every day. Thus, they may receive a free character every week.

