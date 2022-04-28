Garena Free Fire's success can largely be attributed to the developers, who have regularly updated the game every few months. The constant balancing of the existing features while adding new ones has helped in the retention and growth of the player base.

The most recent release was the OB33 version, which was made available in March. Now that a significant period has passed, users are beginning to look for information about the OB34 update on the internet.

One of the most searched things is the Advance Server, a test server that Garena usually launches before each update to try out the features. It isn't open to everyone and requires users to register to obtain the Activation Code.

Step-by-step guide on how to register for Free Fire Advance Server OB34 APK

The timeline of the Free Fire OB34 Advance Server has been unveiled (Image via Garena)

The developers recently revealed the exact timeline for the Free Fire OB34 Advance Server:

Start date: 12 May 2022

End date: 23 May 2022

It can be expected that the registration could start in the first week of May. Once it begins, these are the general steps that players should follow to complete their registration:

Step 1: Players must first visit the Advance Server website using any web browser.

One of the two login methods must be used to sign in (Image via Garena)

Step 2: As the next step, players must sign in through any one of the two options: Facebook or Google.

Step 3: Once gamers have completed that, a form will appear on their screen, requesting the following details:

Name Email Address Phone number

These details should be entered by players into the text field (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Finally, users can enter all the details carefully and then submit the form to complete the registration.

They can subsequently wait for the developers' response for the Activation Code. It should be noted that the code cannot be guaranteed because the server can only host a certain number of users at once. Garena only gives it out to a limited number of players.

If obtained, players may proceed to download the APK file, which will be made accessible later, and then enjoy playing the Advance Server. However, the progress earned in the test server will not be transferred to the main game.

Edited by Shaheen Banu