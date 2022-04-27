Free Fire OB34 expected release date, Advance Server APK download, and more details

The frequent updates made available to Free Fire have contributed to the development of the battle royale title and been critical to its overall growth. Basically, they maintain player interest in the game by introducing new features and other content.

Since the last update was almost a month ago, many users are already gearing up for the next OB34 update. Subsequently, they’ve been looking for information on various topics, such as the probable release date, Advance Server download, etc.

Expected release date of Free Fire OB34 update

The current Clash Squad ranked season will end on 25 May (Image via Garena)

Looking back at prior updates, Garena has a history of publishing them the day before the CS-Ranked Season (Clash Squad) ends. Users may expect the same with the OB34 version.

Consequently, the expected release date for the Free Fire OB34 update is 24 May, considering that the Ranked Season will conclude on 25 May.

There will likely be a maintenance period to transition into the next iteration on the release date. It generally runs from 9 am IST to 5.30 am IST.

Note: The developers have provided no official date for the update’s release, and the one mentioned above is based on speculation.

Advance Server timeline, APK release, and download

Timeline of the Advance Server was recently revealed by the developers (Image via Garena)

Free Fire Advance Servers are test servers released by Garena before each update. The timeframe for the OB34 Advance Server was recently announced, and it will run between 12 May and 23 May.

The APK download for it will mostly start on 12 May as it is the opening date of the server. Once made available, gamers can follow these steps to download:

Step 1: Go to the official Free Fire Advance Server website and sign in via the method used during the registration process.

Gamers must sign in via the platform that they used during the registration process (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, users will find an ‘APK Download’ button, which they must press to avail of the OB34 Advance Server’s APK file.

Step 3: They can finally go ahead and install the file and open it to test out the features that will be incorporated in the game’s next release.

It is crucial to note that an Activation Code is necessary to access the Advance Server. The code is only provided to a limited number of users after the registration phase.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers are advised not to play it on their devices. However, they may play the MAX version, which has not been suspended.

