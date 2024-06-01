How to register for Free Fire OB45 Advance Server

Registrations for the Free Fire OB45 Advance Server are now open for users interested in trying out the features of the next update beforehand. The test server will commence on June 7, 2024, and operate for two weeks. Following a successful test, a majority of the features will get integrated into the next OB45 update of the game, which is expected to arrive later this month.

The registration process is quite simple, and individuals can complete it in a matter of minutes. If they are lucky, they will be provided with the Activation Code, allowing them to access the Advance Server upon its release.

Step-by-step guide to register for Free Fire OB45 Advance Server

You can start registering for the OB45 Advance Server (Image via Garena)

The developers have set up a website for the Free Fire Advance Server where you can complete the registration process to get the Activation Code. The APK file will also be made available through the same website.

The detailed steps to register for the Free Fire OB45 Advance Server are provided below:

Step 1: Go to the official Advance Server website. You can find it at https://ff-advance.ff.garena.com.

Step 2: Upon your arrival on the website, you will find two different login options in the form of Facebook and Google. You can utilize either of them to complete the registration.

Step 3: After entering your credentials and completing the login, you will get redirected to a page where you must enter your active email address.

Step 4: Enter your email address and click the “Join Now” button to complete the registration process. You may then wait for the developers to provide you with the Activation Code.

You need to keep in mind that receiving the Activation Code after completing the registration is not guaranteed. There is limited space available on the test server. If you get the Activation Code, you can download the Free Fire OB45 Advance Server on June 7, 2024, and look at the different features.

Details about the Free Fire OB45 Advance Server

The Advance Server will commence on June 7, 2024 (Image via Garena)

The Free Fire OB45 Advance Server will go live on June 7, 2024, and the APK file will be made available on the same date. It will operate until June 21, 2024, and users must test the features and report any bugs they encounter.

There is a special bug hunter program created by Garena, which will reward those who report the bugs. Those who end up winning will receive free diamonds directly in their in-game accounts.

It is worth specifying that the Advance Server is a separate application compared to the regular client of the game. Accordingly, the progress you make in the server will not be carried over to the main version of the game.

