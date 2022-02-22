How to set a Custom HUD in Free Fire MAX

The Heads-Up Display (HUD) is an important aspect of battle royale games like Free Fire MAX, PUBG Mobile, and more. Mobile gamers have the option to customize it to suit their preference and playstyle.

The HUD preference mainly depends on the finger set-up a player feels comfortable with. A majority of Free Fire MAX players choose two fingers to play the game, but a few prefer the three-finger or even four-finger set-up. Depending on this choice, the HUD will vary accordingly.

Creating a custom HUD in Free Fire MAX

Before setting up a Custom HUD, players must make a calculated decision because any changes made will be reflected in their gameplay. They should avoid tweaking the settings based on their favorite YouTuber's Custom HUD as the changes made should take into consideration each player’s individual approach to the game.

In order to change the Custom HUD, players must be aware of the removable and non-removable buttons in Free Fire MAX. Here is the list of all the buttons under these categories:

Removable buttons

Pet emote button

Emote button

Fire button

Pin button

Surf button

Scope button

Item slot button

Ping button

Prone button

Healing button

Sprint button

Left-hand Fire button

HP/armor status

Move joystick

Bag

Weapon swapper button

Crouch button

Jump button

Character skill button

Kill status

Activation button

Revive button

Non-removable buttons

Alive and kill counter button

Navigator

Mini-map

Voice chat button

Item pickup button

Mute button

How to change the Custom HUD in Free Fire MAX

Players need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Mobile gamers will first have to open the battle royale game and then tap on the Settings icon located at the top right corner of the screen.

Step 2: They will then have to tap on Controls.

Custom HUD is at the bottom right corner of the screen (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Once the page opens, they will have to tap on the Custom HUD option.

Players can tweak their Custom HUD (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Players have to tweak the layout to suit their preference.

The Save icon is the yellow icon underneath the Preset 1 option (Image via Garena)

Step 5: Once they have found the Custom HUD settings they are satisfied with, players will have to tap on the Save icon.

