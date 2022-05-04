How to set an invisible nickname in Free Fire and FF MAX in May 2022

The usage of an invisible name is gaining traction in both Free Fire and Free Fire MAX. This is accompanied by a trend of using unique names, with gamers integrating symbols and fonts in an attempt to emulate the names of prominent players.

Users employ invisible names to differentiate themselves from their opponents in the match while also getting the attention of any players that are observing the match. Individuals will need to employ Hangul filler, also known as U+3164, and multiple other characters to get an invisible name. However, this is not the most straightforward task.

The following section outlines an easy guide to getting an invisible name.

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions on Free Fire in India, players from the country should avoid playing the battle royale title. They may continue to play the MAX version that was not on the list of banned apps.

Step-by-step guide on how to get invisible names in Free Fire and its MAX version

Players unaware of the procedure will usually face an error stating that the name is already taken. If they are inclined towards getting an invisible name in Free Fire or the MAX version, they may follow the guide given below:

Step 1: Gamers will have to visit any website offering Unicode 3164. They must then paste it into their device's 'Notes' app. Readers can visit this link to get Unicode 3164.

Players will have to carefully place the braille patterns below Unicode 3164 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Step 2: Individuals should subsequently paste multiple Braille patterns underneath that. Find these particular symbols here.

Step 3: Finally, they can copy the entire text and use it while changing their name within the game. Upon doing so, players can have an invisible name.

This method for obtaining the invisible name is currently functioning, but it may not continue to work in the long run.

Steps to alter the IGN

Players have the option to set up their IGN when they set up their account to play Free Fire for the very first time. They also have the option of altering it at a later stage, but it comes at a high cost of 390 diamonds. Alternatively, users may even use a Name Change Card available for exchange using guild tokens.

Gamers may follow the steps given below:

Step 1: First, open the profile section and click on the existing IGN to open the 'Change Name' dialog box.

After users tap here, the name change dialog box will appear (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Players may paste the text created above into the field and select the option to alter the name.

Users should ensure that they do not make any mistakes, and any typos would necessitate the expenditure of more diamonds.

Edited by Siddharth Satish