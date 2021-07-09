How to set invisible nickname in Free Fire using Unicode 3164 character and name change card

In Free Fire, users have to create an IGN, i.e., an in-game name, similar to most other titles. This process can be done while the players create their accounts. They can later change them using diamonds or a name change card.

Free Fire users always try to have unique names to set them apart from the rest. It is considered by many that having a stylish nickname enables gamers to have their own unique identity.

Users can also have invisible names using Unicode 3164 (Hangul Filler).

Creating invisible Free Fire name using Unicode 3164

Step 1: Players must initially copy the U+3164 and paste it into their devices’ “Notes” application. They can tap here to reach the webpage where they can find the Hangul Filler.

Copy the Unicode 3164

Step 2: Upon doing that, they should copy any random letters in superscript form. Next, they should paste the alphabets below the Unicode 3164 that they had earlier entered.

The letters in the superscript have to be pasted below the Hangul Filler

Note: It is necessary to have those alphabets in the superscript. Users can obtain them via websites like Lingojam.

Step 3: Finally, all they have to do is “Select All” and “Copy.”

They must then enter it while they change their Free Fire name. The following video will provide a detailed insight into the same process:

Changing name in Free Fire using name change card

Step 1: Gamers can open Free Fire and tap on the “Profile Banner” in the top-left corner.

Step 2: After that, they should press the “Edit” icon. The “Player Info” box would show up on their screens.

Users should tap on this “Edit” icon

Step 3: They must click on the icon located beside their existing nickname. A pop-up asking them to enter a new name will appear.

Press this icon

Step 4: Gamers need to paste the text that they have earlier copied.

An option with the card icon will be present in the pop-up. Players should click on that to use the Name Change Card and get an invisible name in Free Fire.

Otherwise, if users do not have a name change card, they would have to spend 390 diamonds.

