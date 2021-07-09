How to set invisible nickname in Free Fire using Unicode 3164 character and name change card

In Free Fire, users have to create an IGN, i.e., an in-game name, similar to most other titles. This process can be done while the players create their accounts. They can later change them using diamonds or a name change card.
Free Fire users always try to have unique names to set them apart from the rest. It is considered by many that having a stylish nickname enables gamers to have their own unique identity.
Users can also have invisible names using Unicode 3164 (Hangul Filler).
Creating invisible Free Fire name using Unicode 3164
Step 1: Players must initially copy the U+3164 and paste it into their devices’ “Notes” application. They can tap here to reach the webpage where they can find the Hangul Filler.
Step 2: Upon doing that, they should copy any random letters in superscript form. Next, they should paste the alphabets below the Unicode 3164 that they had earlier entered.
Note: It is necessary to have those alphabets in the superscript. Users can obtain them via websites like Lingojam.
Step 3: Finally, all they have to do is “Select All” and “Copy.”
They must then enter it while they change their Free Fire name. The following video will provide a detailed insight into the same process:
Also read: Tonde Gamer’s Free Fire ID number, stats, subscribers rank, earnings, and more
Changing name in Free Fire using name change card
Step 1: Gamers can open Free Fire and tap on the “Profile Banner” in the top-left corner.
Step 2: After that, they should press the “Edit” icon. The “Player Info” box would show up on their screens.
Step 3: They must click on the icon located beside their existing nickname. A pop-up asking them to enter a new name will appear.
Step 4: Gamers need to paste the text that they have earlier copied.
An option with the card icon will be present in the pop-up. Players should click on that to use the Name Change Card and get an invisible name in Free Fire.
Otherwise, if users do not have a name change card, they would have to spend 390 diamonds.
Also read: Raistar’s Free Fire ID number, stats, subscribers rank, earnings, and more