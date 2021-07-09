Tonde Gamer’s Free Fire ID number, stats, subscribers rank, earnings, and more

Sarju Giri, otherwise known as Tonde Gamer, is a Free Fire YouTuber from Nepal. He posts gameplay videos and sometimes also streams the game on his YouTube channel. Presently, he has 3.66 million subscribers and 506 million total views.

A year back, he had 1.12 million subscribers, and since then, he has gained over 2.5 million subscribers on the Google-owned platform.

Tonde Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 282951914.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Tonde Gamer has competed in 15817 squad games and has 6509 first-place finishes, having a win percentage of 41.15%. He has notched 61590 frags at a K/D ratio of 6.62.

The YouTuber has featured in 6837 duo matches and has come out on top on 1420 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 20.76%. He has notched 26511 kills for a K/D ratio of 4.89.

The internet star has engaged in 3348 solo games and has remained unbeaten in 277, corresponding to a win ratio of 8.27%. He has accumulated 6810 eliminations, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.22.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

Sarju has appeared in 460 squad matches in the current ranked season and has a winning tally of 331, equating to a win rate of 71.95%. With 2893 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 22.43.

The streamer has also played two duo games and has a single victory, translating to a win percentage of 50.00%. He has killed nine enemies at a K/D ratio of 9.00.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Earnings

Tonde Gamer’s earnings (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, his estimated monthly earnings and yearly earnings are $9.1K to $144.8K and $108.6K to $1.7 million, respectively.

YouTube channel and subscribers rank

It has been over two and a half years since Tonde Gamer has been making content on YouTube. Currently, he has 885 videos uploaded on his channel.

Over the last 30 days, Tonde Gamer has gained 140K subscribers and 36.2 million views. In terms of subscribers, he is ranked at the 4758th position.

Readers can click here to visit the YouTube channel of the content creator.

