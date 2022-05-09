How to sign up for Free Fire Partner Program benefits

Free Fire content creators and streamers worldwide are vying to become a part of the game's official Partner Program. The vast list of benefits that all partners receive in addition to the V Badge seems to be the reason driving them on in their quest.

However, not everyone is successful in obtaining a place in this program. This is due to the limited number of available slots and the lengthy list of prerequisites, which is tough to meet even for a content creator.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers from the country should refrain from playing the battle royale title. Instead, they may engage in the MAX version, which was not on the list of banned applications.

How to apply for the Free Fire Partner Program and get the benefits

Before going ahead with the steps to apply for the Free Fire Partner Program, players should understand that they must meet the following requirements as per the website:

YouTube channel with a minimum of 100k subscribers and 80% of the content related to the battle royale title last month

300k channel views in the previous 30 days

Engaging and non-offensive content with consistent quality

Good social media activity and presence

Professionalism and a willingness to put in the required work

Passion for gaming and a strong desire to succeed

All users who at least meet the minimum criteria mentioned above can send in their applications for the same. They can do this by following the steps outlined below:

Step 1: Players can start by visiting the Free Fire Partner Program website in any web browser.

Click the apply now button (Image via Garena)

Step 2: After reaching the webpage, gamers must click on the Apply Now button to be redirected to the Google form.

Step 3: Players must fill in all the required details, including their channel name, subscriber count, name as per ID, and more.

Step 4: Finally, they can submit the form and wait for the response from Garena.

Each application is evaluated based on several different criteria and parameters. Individuals will receive a response from the developers as soon as possible.

The application for the Partner Program is not open all the time, and gamers are advised to apply whenever it opens up.

Perks of joining the Free Fire Partner Program

The perks of joining the Partner Program (Image via Garena)

In-game rewards

Premium in-game currency and custom room cards

Financial compensation for channels with more than 500k subscribers and 95% game-related content

Advance access to content and official observer client

Features on the social media handles

Access to communicate with the official team

Exclusive merchandise

In-game codes for giveaways to the fans

These benefits undoubtedly assist content creators in realizing their full potential and attaining their goal of becoming celebrities.

Edited by Shaheen Banu