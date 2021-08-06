How to sign up for Free Fire Partner Program: Eligibility, rewards, and other benefits explained

Since its initial release, Free Fire has witnessed tremendous growth, and it is currently one of the most popular games on the mobile platform. The widespread success of this game has generated plenty of new opportunities in fields such as content creation, casting, esports, to name a few.

Garena has created a Partner Program for content creators to provide them with further exposure. All official partners of the game will be eligible for certain benefits. They will receive additional support from the developers, allowing them to put out the best content for their audience.

Details about Free Fire Partner Program and how to sign up for it

Sign up

It is worth noting that not every user that registers will be approved into the Free Fire Partner Program. Interested users can follow the steps stated below to apply for it:

Step 1: The respective player first needs to visit the official website of the Free Fire Partner Program. This link will take them to it.

After visiting the official website, players need to click on the Apply Now button (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Next, tap on the “Apply Now” button. Users will be redirected to a Google Form where they will be asked to enter their details, including their YouTube channel, subscriber count, ID (Aadhar, PAN), Phone number, and more.

A form will show up on their screens

Step 3: After submitting the Google Form, their application will be forwarded to Garena for review.

Disclaimer: At this time, no responses are being accepted on the form, which is available on the official Partner Program website. It may get opened soon.

Benefits and Eligibility for the Free Fire Partner Program

There are tons of benefits provided to a partner, including in-game rewards, advance access to content, and exclusive merchandise. Channels with over 5 million subscribers with 95% Free Fire content are also given financial compensation. Here are all the benefits stated on the website:

Benefits of Free Fire Partner Program (Image via Free Fire)

Readers can check out the prerequisites for becoming a Free Fire Partner Program member in the image below:

Requirements that need to meet for joining the Free Fire Partner Program (Image via Free Fire)

However, meeting all eligibility requirements does not guarantee that the content creator will be accepted into the program.

