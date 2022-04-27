How to top up Free Fire diamonds to claim free Legendary emote and skin in April 2022

Many different types of events are added to Free Fire, and among the most regular ones are the top-up events. They basically require gamers to buy a given number of diamonds to receive bonus items.

With the Ramadan celebrations going on, the ‘Ramadan Top Up’ is currently live in the battle royale title. It will run until 3 May and offers two legendary rewards — Emerald Slicer and BOOYAH Sparks emote — with users having to buy 200 and 500 diamonds, respectively.

Note: Although the top-up event rewards are free, real money has to be spent on acquiring the given number of diamonds in Free Fire.

Steps to top up Free Fire diamonds for Ramadan event to get Legendary skin and emote

Players can simply utilize the in-game top up center to purchase the in-game currency. Individuals who are unfamiliar with the diamond buying procedure can follow the steps outlined below:

Step 1: After opening Garena Free Fire, users should first tap on this icon:

Press this icon to open the in-game top up center (Image via Garena)

Step 2: The in-game top-up center will soon appear on their screens. The given number of diamonds can subsequently be selected.

These are the different options offered:

100 diamonds - INR 80

310 diamonds - INR 250

520 diamonds - INR 400

1060 diamonds - INR 800

2180 diamonds - INR 1600

5600 diamonds - INR 4000

Gamers can complete the purchase of diamonds (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Players can finally finish the payment using the desired method to receive the in-game currency.

Once the purchase is complete, the rewards from the top-up event will have to be claimed manually.

How to claim prizes from Ramadan Top Up in Free Fire

Users will have to visit the event section and claim the rewards (Image via Garena)

Players must visit the Ramadan Top Up event section under the ‘Ramadan 2022’ tab. Two items, i.e., Emerald Slicer and BOOYAH Sparks emote, will show up on their screens. Next, they should tap on the ‘Claim’ button to redeem the rewards.

Later, the Emerald Slicer can be equipped from ‘Armory’ while BOOYAH Sparks can be equipped via the ‘Vault.’

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India, and users must not download or play it on their devices under any circumstances. However, the MAX version isn’t prohibited and can be played.

