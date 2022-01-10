How to top up Free Fire diamonds to get legendary rewards for free (10-14 January)

Free Fire Events are one of the primary avenues for players to obtain exclusive items. Top-up events are a frequent occurrence and are introduced on a fairly regular basis. They give users bonus rewards after buying a certain number of diamonds in the game.

Following the end of ‘New Age Top-Up,’ on 9 January, Garena has launched the ‘SpaceSpeaker Top-Up,’ which provides users with a Katana skin as well as a legendary backpack skin. The same will be accessible until 14 January, and users can complete the required objectives to receive both items.

Note: The rewards in the top-up event are free, but users have to spend real money buying the respective number of diamonds in Free Fire. The purchased diamonds can be used later for other purposes.

Free Fire: Guide to obtaining top-up diamonds for free legendary skins

Gamers have to buy a particular number of diamonds to get the rewards (Image via Free Fire)

In the ‘SpaceSpeaker Top-Up’ event, these are the specifics that gamers need to accomplish to get the legendary skins: :

1) Top-up 200 diamonds: Katana – Black Honor

2) Top-up 500 diamonds: Iced Glare Backpack

However, due to the unavailability of popular websites like Games Kharido and Codashop, the in-game center will have to be used by the players.

Steps to top up diamonds and acquire the free skins

These are the steps that individuals can follow to complete the top-up and then claim the respective rewards:

Step 1: Open Free Fire and go to the top-up center in-game. Players can access it by clicking on this icon:

To begin, gamers have to press this icon (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: On the screen, gamers will find the various purchase options where they can choose the required one. To get both the rewards, they will need to complete the 520 diamonds top-up, priced at INR 400.

The purchase must be completed by the players (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Finally, the payment can be completed by the players. After the purchase, they must manually claim the rewards from the top-up event section.

Upon obtaining both of them, individuals can equip the backpack in the ‘Collection’ tab and equip the Katana from the ‘Armoury’ section.

