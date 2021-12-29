How to top up Free Fire diamonds for Nairi Top Up event to get free rewards

Characters are an essential part of Free Fire, and the developers have added several new ones over the years. They recently added the Nairi character as part of a top up event, and gamers can get their hands on him, his bundle, and a gun skin for free.

To do the same, players will have to purchase a particular number of diamonds in the game. However, many of them aren’t aware of the exact top up procedure that they must follow, so here’s a step-by-step guide.

A step-by-step guide to purchasing Free Fire diamonds for free Nairi character

The event started recently and will be available for a few days (Image via Free Fire)

Nairi Top Up event started in Free Fire on 28 December, and players can get him and other items for free until 31 December. These are the exact number of diamonds that players would have to purchase:

Top up 100 diamonds for Nairi character

Top up 300 diamonds for M1873 – Ice Bones

Top up 500 diamonds for Nairi’s Storm Watcher Bundle

The rewards can be considered free as the users have to buy the diamonds but not use them.

Here are the steps that must be followed to get the rewards:

Step 1: Since popular websites like Games Kharido and Codashop aren’t functioning now, users must use the in-game center. After opening Free Fire, they can access it by clicking here:

Clicking on this will open up the in-game top up center (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Later, on their screens, the various top up options will be displayed. Players can choose the required number of diamonds. To get all the rewards from the event, they must complete the top up of 520 diamonds, costing INR 400.

Payment has to be completed by the players (Image via Free FIre)

Step 3: After the payment goes through, players can claim the items manually. They can visit the top up event section in Free Fire for the same purpose.

Note: Although the rewards are free, gamers need to spend real money buying the required number of diamonds in Free Fire.

