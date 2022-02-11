How to top up Free Fire diamonds in Squad Beatz event to get legendary items

Diamonds hold the value of a currency in Garena Free Fire because it enables users to purchase most in-game items. Although users can't buy everything in Free Fire with diamonds, players can acquire item skins, emotes, outfits, characters, and pets from the store. They can also grab collectibles from the Lucky Royale using diamonds.

However, one can claim additional rewards upon purchasing diamonds in the game. Free Fire introduces new top-up events every week or two that allow users to grab legendary-level prizes.

The sole condition of redeeming these rewards is purchasing a specific number of diamonds. Right now, one can get rewards through "Squad Beatz Top-Up II."

Garena Free Fire: Everything about the latest "Squad Beatz Top-Up II" event

The latest top-up event is a part of Squad Beatz events that feature a plethora of exclusive rewards. The "Squad Beatz Top-Up II" event started on 9 February and will culminate on 14 February.

Hence, players have a few days to grab the top-up prizes. The top-up event features the following legendary items:

Brassy Audiobomb Loot Box - Unlocks after a top-up of 100 diamonds

Burnt BBQ (emote) - Unlocks after a top-up of 500 diamonds

How to top-up diamonds?

The in-game top-up service (Image via Garena)

Players who want to grab both items should follow the steps given below:

Step 1: After opening the game, players can tap on the "diamond" icon to add the in-game currency.

Step 2: "Top-Up" tab will showcase different choices for users, which are given as follows:

100 diamonds at ₹ 80

310 diamonds at ₹ 250

520 diamonds at ₹ 400

1060 diamonds at ₹ 800

2180 diamonds at ₹ 1600

5600 diamonds at ₹ 4000

Players can go for the third option to acquire both rewards after a 500-diamond top-up.

Step 3: Tap on the selected option and make the payment using the desired mode.

Step 4: Upon tapping "Confirm," the game will take some time to process the transaction.

Step 5: After the transaction is successful, the diamonds will get credited to players' Free Fire accounts.

Players will then receive the top-up rewards through the in-game mail within 24 hours.

Apart from the in-game top-up service, players can check Gameskharido and SEAGM. The top-up service on both sites becomes available occasionally. Players need to copy their in-game IDs to log in and purchase diamonds at similar rates.

