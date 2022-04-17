How to top up Free Fire MAX diamonds from Games Kharido to get legendary katana skin for free

Since the end of the Jaws Bandana Top-Up, the developers have added a new Spirit Unbroken Top Up in Free Fire MAX. These are the most common aspects of this battle royale title, and they draw in players with intriguing cosmetics, encouraging them to get more diamonds regularly.

The concept of this event is rather simple: players must purchase diamonds and reach a particular top-up threshold to become eligible for the rewards. The new event has a legendary Katana skin and Backpack skin up for grabs, which has attracted the community.

Gamers will have to:

The two rewards (Image via Garena)

Purchase 200 diamonds to receive free Katana – Spirit Unbroken

Purchase 500 diamonds to receive a free Nocturnal Assassin Backpack

Steps to get diamonds for Free Fire MAX Top Up event from Games Kharido

Games Kharido is also an excellent alternative for players to acquire Free Fire diamonds. They may follow the procedure outlined below:

Step 1: Users should start by visiting the official Games Kharido website in any web browser.

Sign in to the Free Fire MAX account (Image via Games Kharido)

Step 2: Gamers must sign in through one of the two log-in options, i.e., Facebook or Player ID.

Step 3: After users have successfully logged in, they will be presented with a top-up interface. They must enter the password for their pre-paid gift card.

Click confirm button (Image via Games Kharido)

Step 4: Finally, click the confirm button to complete the transactions. They will receive the diamonds.

They may acquire pre-paid gift cards MTCGAME as specified on the GamesKharido webpage.

Another alternative to acquiring diamonds

Free Fire MAX users can easily procure the required diamonds within the game. They may follow the instructions outlined below:

Step 1: They may open the top-up section within the game.

Purchase the diamonds (Image via Garena

Step 2: Next, gamers may select the desired diamond pack and make the payment through one of the many options.

Step 3: Once the transaction is complete, the diamonds will be added to the account, and gamers can collect the rewards. Top-up event prizes must be collected manually through the events page.

These top-up tend to increase the value offered to users for the money spent within the game. Additionally, the rewards are deemed free since players must only purchase diamonds to become eligible for the items. They are not obligated to spend the currency and may save it for future use.

Edited by Srijan Sen