How to top up Free Fire MAX diamonds from GamesKharido for Mystery Shop deals

Mystery Shop is one of the most awaited events in Garena Free Fire MAX. The majority of players with only a few diamonds remaining in the ID want to save them for this particular type of event as it provides the best deals on premium items like bundles, characters, elite passes, incubator vouchers, etc.

Currently (March 14, 2022), there is an Assassin's Creed special mystery shop in the game in which users can get up to 90% discount on the exclusive collaboration bundle, name change card, and characters like Alok and K, etc. This is the best time for even a stingy person when they can think of spending a small amount of actual money to purchase diamonds.

Less diamonds required for Mystery Shop deals (Image via Garena)

GamesKharido is the best and most trusted (official) website to purchase diamonds via external means without using the in-game purchase option. It avails the diamonds at a cheaper price. Users can go through the following guide to top up Free Fire MAX diamonds from GamesKharido and enjoy the mystery shop deals.

Note: This article solely reflects the author's opinion.

A step-by-step guide to top up Free Fire MAX diamonds from GamesKharido

GamesKharido is back in India after a long maintenance period with a different procedure for purchasing diamonds. Previously, users were able to purchase diamonds directly from the website via PayTM and other means of payment, but now, they need to buy a Garena International Prepaid card from MTCGame and then redeem it on GamesKharido.

This is quite a confusing task. One can follow the steps given below to do it easily:

Step 1: Go to the Free Fire page of the MTCGame website, or you may go via this link.

Step 2: Change the currency to INR.

List of diamonds with their price in INR (Image via MTCGame)

Step 3: Select the number of diamonds you want to top up.

Step 4: Enter a valid email address where you'll get the Prepaid card password.

Step 5: Now, go to the payment section and pay via any of the options you prefer.

Payment options available for Indian Free Fire MAX users (Image via MTCGame)

Step 6: As soon as you complete the purchase, you'll get the card password delivered to your email instantly.

Step 7: Copy the code and go to Gameskharido.in. You may use this link to get there.

Step 8: Login via any of the two options: Facebook or Free Fire ID.

Login via any of the two options to proceed (Image via GamesKharido)

Step 9: You'll see a text field asking for an international prepaid card password. Paste the code in the field and click on "Confirm."

Enter the Prepaid Card code in the given text field (Image via GamesKharido)

Diamonds will be sent to the user's Free Fire MAX ID within a certain time interval or maybe instantly.

