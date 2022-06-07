How to top-up diamonds & get legendary Free Fire MAX rewards for free this week

In Free Fire MAX, diamonds are of utmost importance since the premium currency is essential for almost all in-game transactions. It can be obtained for as little as INR 80 for 100 diamonds, with the most expensive pack costing INR 4000 and containing 5600 diamonds.

The Demonic Grin Top-Up 2 is now available to players at the moment, granting them access to a legendary loot box and a Gloo Wall skin. These perks contribute to greater total value for the money spent.

Players have until June 11, 2022, to reap the rewards of this event, after which it will likely be replaced by another event. Here is a comprehensive guide on gaining diamonds and acquiring the associated rewards.

How to purchase diamonds and get free legendary rewards in Free Fire MAX

The Demonic Grin Top-Up 2 acts as the icing on the cake for gamers looking to acquire Free Fire MAX diamonds. The items and the requirements for this event are as follows:

Demonic Grin Top-Up 2 in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Acquire 100 diamonds to receive a free Red Death Loot Box

Acquire 300 diamonds to receive a free Gloo Wall – Demonic Grin

Unlike previous top-up events, the developers have lowered the maximum threshold to just 300 diamonds, enticing players even more. This effectively implies that players will need to purchase 300 diamonds in total to become eligible for both items.

Numerous players have already taken advantage of the event since its introduction by purchasing premium in-game currency to obtain the legendary loot box and the Gloo Wall skin. If individuals are interested in acquiring diamonds and receiving incentives, they can follow the instructions outlined below.

Step 1: Users will have to purchase diamonds via Free Fire MAX's top-up section.

Gamers can receive the legendary items by purchasing 100 diamonds (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Multiple top-up options will be displayed, and players can select one based on their preference. They can purchase as few as 100 diamonds worth INR 80 for the loot box. However, to get the Gloo Wall skin, players will have to purchase a larger pack worth INR 250.

Once the transaction is successful and gamers have received the diamonds, they need to claim the rewards manually.

Select Demonic Grin Top Up 2 (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Players can access the events within the game and select Demonic Grin Top Up 2. Finally, they may click the claim button beside the rewards to acquire them.

Benefit along with Claim and Win

The Claim and Win event ends today (Image via Garena)

This new top-up event works in tandem with the existing Claim and Win. While users will receive an additional free Gloo Wall skin and other rewards for acquiring diamonds, they will receive a bundle, grenade, and gun skin for spending the premium currency.

However, the thresholds in both events are separate at different levels, and this event ends today.

The developers often release new top-up events that provide a range of incentives to encourage users to purchase more in-game currency. Typically, these events have become a staple component of Free Fire MAX, with at least one of them being available in the battle royale title most of the time.

