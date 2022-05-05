How to top-up Free Fire diamonds to get legendary rewards for free

Top-up events get incorporated into Free Fire one after the other, and they have been among the most direct ways for users to obtain various exclusive in-game goodies. All events of this type demand players to purchase a set quantity of diamonds within the game to receive free items.

The ongoing one, i.e., Goldrim Top Up, started in Free Fire on 4 May and will run until 11 May. It presents players with two legendary items: 'Goldrim Arc' and 'Goldrim King Backpack,' and they must buy 200 diamonds and 500 diamonds to receive them.

Step-by-step guide to topping up Free Fire diamonds to get free legendary rewards

Here are the steps that users can follow to buy diamonds in Free Fire to complete the Goldrim Top Up event:

Step 1: Players must open the game on their devices and then tap on this icon:

Step 2: This will open the in-game top-up center, and the various options will be displayed on the screen. Here are the different ones:

INR 80 – 100 diamonds

INR 250 – 310 diamonds

INR 400 – 520 diamonds

INR 800 – 1060 diamonds

INR 1600 – 2180 diamonds

INR 4000 – 5600 diamonds

Step 3: Players can select the desired one and proceed with the purchase. The in-game currency will soon be credited to their accounts.

The top-up of INR 400 (520 diamonds) is the minimum to complete the event, and if users want both the rewards, they must perform the same. Additionally, they can also purchase diamonds through top-up websites rather than through the in-game center.

How to claim and equip the items of the event

These are the simple steps that users can follow to claim and equip the items:

Step 1: Once the purchase for the respective number of diamonds gets completed, users can visit the Goldrim Top Up event.

Step 2: They can then tap on the ‘Claim’ button next to the rewards to acquire them in Free Fire.

Step 3: Finally, users can visit the ‘Vault’ area within the battle royale title and equip items from their respective sections.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and users from the country should avoid playing the game. However, they may access the MAX version, which wasn't on the list of prohibited apps.

