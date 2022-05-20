How to top-up Free Fire MAX diamonds to get free rare skins on Indian server

Garena will typically include a top-up event offering a couple of themed cosmetics whenever a new set of events is released in Free Fire MAX. The Free Fire World Series 2022 Sentosa events are in full swing, and in similar lines, developers have also recently introduced FFWS Top-Up 2, featuring two rare cosmetics.

Many players consider the top-up events to be among the finest opportunities to get their hands on rare and premium cosmetics without paying for the items. Instead, they must purchase the in-game currency, which will help them progress through the event and get them.

How to top-up diamonds in Free Fire MAX to get rare skins

The new top-up event (Image via Garena)

Gamers can easily purchase the diamonds within a few minutes in Free Fire MAX to get the rewards from the new FFWS Top-Up event. New players may quickly follow the instructions outlined below to attain the items:

Step 1: Users can open Free Fire MAX and log in to their account.

Step 2: Once they have signed in, they may click on the diamond option on the top side of the screen to open the top-up section. Subsequently, multiple diamond packs will be displayed on the screen:

INR 80 – 100 diamonds (price per unit INR 0.8)

INR 250 – 310 diamonds (price per unit INR 0.806)

INR 400 – 520 diamonds (price per unit INR 0.769)

INR 800 – 1060 diamonds (price per unit INR 0.754)

INR 1600 – 2180 diamonds (price per unit INR 0.733)

INR 5600 – 4000 diamonds (price per unit INR 0.714)

Select the top-up pack (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Gamers should select the most appropriate diamond pack while also ensuring that they meet the said requirements for the top-up event.

For the FFWS Top-Up event, the requirements and rewards are as follows:

Get free Haven Warrior Slasher for purchasing 100 diamonds

Get Gloo Wall – Haven Guardian for purchasing 300 diamonds.

Hence, users can purchase a 100 diamonds pack thrice or acquire any other bigger top-up pack.

Make the payment (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Gamers can make the payment through the preferred method to complete the transaction. The currency is usually credited to the account instantaneously.

Once this is complete, players may collect the corresponding items through the events tab by following these steps:

Step 1: Users should click on the calendar option and select the FF World Series 2022 tab.

Click the claim button to get the items (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, they may select FFWS Top-Up 2 and click the claim button to attain the rewards.

Since the event started on 19 May 2022, gamers have until 25 May 2022 to get the rewards.

Edited by Srijan Sen