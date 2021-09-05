How to try Free Fire online without downloading: Step-by-step guide

Free Fire has made a considerable impact on the mobile gaming community and has managed to emerge as one of the top battle royale titles on the platform. Since its release, the game has amassed a significant global player base, accompanied by several notable achievements, including the milestone of 1 billion downloads.

Anyone who hasn't experienced the game yet can do so by playing an online demo on the Google Play Store. It will offer a better understanding of its functionality and features before they download it.

Guide to play Free Fire online without downloading

Free Fire is among the most popular titles (Image via Free Fire)

To access the Free Fire demo on the Google Play Store, users can follow the procedures outlined below:

Step 1: They need to open the Google Play Store application on their mobile devices and type "Garena Free Fire" in the search bar.

Players may otherwise visit the Free Fire page on the Google Play Store by clicking here.

Players are required to tap on the "Try Now" button (Image via Google Play)

Step 2: They will then see two options on their screens: "Try Now" and "Install," out of which they need to click on the former.

Free Fire's trial will soon start (Image via Google Play)

Step 3: The demo version of Free Fire will quickly begin.

There will be a download option showing up after the completion of the trial

In this, gamers will compete against six other bots in a limited space for a duration of close to two minutes. They must eliminate every one of them to come out victorious.

After completing the trial, users can find a "Download" button that will allow them to install Free Fire. So those who enjoyed the experience can download the full version of the game.

Disclaimer: The instant app option on the Google Play Store offers a demo of Free Fire and is not the complete version of the game. Its purpose is to provide users with a general understanding of the game's processing.

