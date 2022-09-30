How to try Tatsuya character for free in Free Fire MAX? Ability, character combination, and more

Garena's latest update (OB36) for its flagship battle royale title, Free Fire MAX, came on September 21, 2022, and the developers are steadily unpacking all the new additions to this version.

In the flow, Garena is offering users the chance to try out the game's latest character, Tatsuya, for free today. The character has been in the limelight since the update's release, as some in-game events have revolved around him. Contrary to previous trends, the developers have made the brand new character available for a 24-hour free trial.

Free Fire MAX Tatsuya: Free trial guide, ability, and best character combination

Usually, Garena launches new characters via Top Up events, Mystery Shop events, etc. This time, players have the chance to try out the new character's abilities and experience gameplay without spending diamonds.

Free Fire MAX users can claim Tatsuya for free today via the Double Trouble event, valid for 24 hours. Below is a detailed guide to acquiring him.

Tatsuya is a male character (Image via Garena)

Here are the steps to claim Tatsuya for free:

Step 1: First, log into your Free Fire MAX ID.

Step 2: Then, tap on the event calendar icon from the right-side menu.

Step 3: Head to the "Double Trouble" event tab from the top menu.

Step 4: You will spot the "Try Tatsuya Now!" option on the left-side menu. Tap on it.

Tatsuya possesses active skills (Image via Garena)

Step 5: You will see a yellow claim button alongside Tatsuya's avatar. Click on it to claim the character and equip it instantly.

Note: Users will have to hurry as this specific event will only continue until October 1, 2022.

Tatsuya character ability

The male character possesses an active ability called Rebel Rush. At the minimum level, when the skill is activated, the character dashes forward at a very high speed for 0.2 seconds. The skill can be accumulated for up to two uses, with a 5-second cooldown (CD) between each use. Notably, Dash will replenish after 175 seconds.

While at the maximum level, the rapid dashing will last for 0.3 seconds, and the skill replenishment time will go down to 120 seconds.

Ideal character combination with Tatsuya

These characters can together perform magnificently (Image via Garena)

Tatsuya is an active character. Therefore, users must equip three other passive characters alongside him. The three characters may be as follows:

J.Bieb (Silent Sentinel)

J.Bieb's Silent Sentinel skill allows users and allies within the 12-meter range to block 15% damage using EPs. The amount of EP deducted from allies' EP will be added to the skill user's EP.

Moco (Hacker's Eye)

When using Moco, shot enemies will be tagged for 5 seconds. The tagging info will be shared with the teammates.

Hayato (Bushido)

With Hayato's Bushido ability, armor penetration will increase by 7% for every 10% decrease in the user's maximum HP.

This Free Fire MAX character combination is a prime choice for rushers to play aggressively and grab maximum eliminations.

Note: Free Fire MAX character abilities described above are at their maximum levels. The combination solely reflects the author's personal opinions.

