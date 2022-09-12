3 best Free Fire character combinations for rush gameplay and more kills

Characters play an essential part in Garena Free Fire, and their abilities are of the utmost significance in overall gameplay. New ones have been getting added quite frequently, with the most recent addition being J.Biebs, the in-game avatar of pop icon Justin Bieber.

Aside from using base abilities, Garena allows players to create character combinations by purchasing skill slots for different characters. Each combination they make can have one active character, so the other three must be passive skills only.

With rush gameplay recently becoming quite popular in the game’s community, many users search for which character combination they can use. Continue reading to find a list of three such combinations.

Note: The Free Fire character combinations below are based on the writer’s opinion. Moreover, the abilities stated are at the lowest level of each character.

List of 3 best Free Fire character combinations to use in rush gameplay (September 2022)

3) Skyler + Moco + D-Bee + Alvaro

Skyler: Riptide Rhythm (active)

Skyler has the active ability called Riptide Rhythm (Image via Garena)

Skyler’s ability is named Riptide Rhythm, unleashing a sonic wave forward, damaging a total of 5 Gloo Walls in a range of 5 meters. There is a cooldown of 85 seconds after each usage. Another aspect of the ability is that each Gloo Wall deployed by the user will increase HP recovery starting at 4 points.

Moco: Hacker’s Eye

Enemies get tagged with Moco's ability (Image via Garena)

Moco ends up tagging enemies that players hit for a duration of two seconds. The information is shared with teammates as well.

D-Bee: Bullet Beats

D-Bee's ability works when players are firing while moving (Image via Garena)

Within D-Bee’s ability in Free Fire, the movement speed and accuracy increase by 10% and 20% if the users are firing while moving.

Alvaro: Art of Demolition

Art of Demolition is the name of Alvaro's skill (Image via Garena)

The Art of Demolition of Alvaro increases the damage and damage range of explosive weapons by 10% and 7%.

2) Alok + Kapella + Leon + Shirou

Alok: Drop the Beat (active)

Alok's ability creates a special aura (Image via Garena)

Alok’s Drop the Beat results in the creation of a 5m aura. The aura increases the movement speed by 10% and restores 5 HP per second for 5 seconds. Effects do not stack up, and the ability gets followed by a cooldown of 70 seconds.

Kapella: Healing Song

Kapella increases the effect of healing items (Image via Garena)

In Kapella’s Healing Song, the effects of healing items and healing skills increase by 10%. Also, the ally HP loss when downed is reduced by 20%.

Leon: Buzzer Beater

Leon has Buzzer Beater ability in the game (Image via Garena)

Leon's Buzzer Beater ability recovers 5 HP after users survive combat. The amount increases gradually with the increase in level and becomes 30 at the max level.

Shirou: Damage Delivered

Shirou tags enemies who hit the user (Image via Garena)

Shirou features the 'Damage Delivered' skill in Free Fire, which tags enemies within 80m who hit the user. The particular enemies are tagged, and the first shot on them has 50% boosted armor penetration. Later on, a 25-second cooldown gets applied.

1) Wukong + Hayato + Kelly + Jota

Wukong: Camouflage (active)

Wukong converts users into a bush (Image via Garena)

Wukong’s Camouflage in Free Fire transforms the players into a bush with a 10% reduction in movement speed. The ability lasts for 10 seconds and ends when individuals attack a foe. It has a cooldown of 30 seconds.

Hayato: Bushido

Hayato boosts armor penetration (Image via Garena)

Bushido raises the armor penetration of users by 4.5% with every 10% reduction in their maximum health.

Kelly: Dash

Movement speed gets raised with Kelly's ability (Image via Garena)

The Dash ability of Kelly boosts the sprinting speed by 1%, which eventually becomes 6% at the max level.

Jota: Sustained Raids

Sustained Raids skill leads to health restoration (Image via Garena)

While utilizing guns, Jota’s Sustained Raids restores health when gamers hit an enemy. Knocking them down will recover 10% HP for them.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is restricted in India, and users from the country should avoid playing the battle royale title on their devices. They can keep using Free Fire MAX because it was not among the banned applications.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by R. Elahi