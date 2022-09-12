3 best Free Fire character combinations for rush gameplay and more kills

Characters play an essential part in Garena Free Fire, and their abilities are of the utmost significance in overall gameplay. New ones have been getting added quite frequently, with the most recent addition being J.Biebs, the in-game avatar of pop icon Justin Bieber.
Aside from using base abilities, Garena allows players to create character combinations by purchasing skill slots for different characters. Each combination they make can have one active character, so the other three must be passive skills only.
With rush gameplay recently becoming quite popular in the game’s community, many users search for which character combination they can use. Continue reading to find a list of three such combinations.
Note: The Free Fire character combinations below are based on the writer’s opinion. Moreover, the abilities stated are at the lowest level of each character.
List of 3 best Free Fire character combinations to use in rush gameplay (September 2022)
3) Skyler + Moco + D-Bee + Alvaro
Skyler: Riptide Rhythm (active)
Skyler’s ability is named Riptide Rhythm, unleashing a sonic wave forward, damaging a total of 5 Gloo Walls in a range of 5 meters. There is a cooldown of 85 seconds after each usage. Another aspect of the ability is that each Gloo Wall deployed by the user will increase HP recovery starting at 4 points.
Moco: Hacker’s Eye
Moco ends up tagging enemies that players hit for a duration of two seconds. The information is shared with teammates as well.
D-Bee: Bullet Beats
Within D-Bee’s ability in Free Fire, the movement speed and accuracy increase by 10% and 20% if the users are firing while moving.
Alvaro: Art of Demolition
The Art of Demolition of Alvaro increases the damage and damage range of explosive weapons by 10% and 7%.
2) Alok + Kapella + Leon + Shirou
Alok: Drop the Beat (active)
Alok’s Drop the Beat results in the creation of a 5m aura. The aura increases the movement speed by 10% and restores 5 HP per second for 5 seconds. Effects do not stack up, and the ability gets followed by a cooldown of 70 seconds.
Kapella: Healing Song
In Kapella’s Healing Song, the effects of healing items and healing skills increase by 10%. Also, the ally HP loss when downed is reduced by 20%.
Leon: Buzzer Beater
Leon's Buzzer Beater ability recovers 5 HP after users survive combat. The amount increases gradually with the increase in level and becomes 30 at the max level.
Shirou: Damage Delivered
Shirou features the 'Damage Delivered' skill in Free Fire, which tags enemies within 80m who hit the user. The particular enemies are tagged, and the first shot on them has 50% boosted armor penetration. Later on, a 25-second cooldown gets applied.
1) Wukong + Hayato + Kelly + Jota
Wukong: Camouflage (active)
Wukong’s Camouflage in Free Fire transforms the players into a bush with a 10% reduction in movement speed. The ability lasts for 10 seconds and ends when individuals attack a foe. It has a cooldown of 30 seconds.
Hayato: Bushido
Bushido raises the armor penetration of users by 4.5% with every 10% reduction in their maximum health.
Kelly: Dash
The Dash ability of Kelly boosts the sprinting speed by 1%, which eventually becomes 6% at the max level.
Jota: Sustained Raids
While utilizing guns, Jota’s Sustained Raids restores health when gamers hit an enemy. Knocking them down will recover 10% HP for them.
Disclaimer: Free Fire is restricted in India, and users from the country should avoid playing the battle royale title on their devices. They can keep using Free Fire MAX because it was not among the banned applications.