How to unlock all best Free Fire MAX characters easily in 2022

The bestness of Free Fire MAX characters is determined by their skill set. Each character plays a vital role in specific situations. Hence, having all characters unlocked provides gamers with a wide range of options to build a solid skill combination.

There are only two ways to obtain the characters in the shooter. The first is by spending hundreds of diamonds in the game store, and the second is by using the newly introduced Link system, allowing gamers to claim any character for free.

Free Fire MAX: An effortless way to unlock the best characters in 2022

The easiest and most recommended method to claim characters in Free Fire MAX is introduced in the OB33 update via the Link system. However, diamonds can also be used if a gamer is in a hurry.

Non-spending players will not have to check their pockets for characters as in this method.

Here is a step-by-step guide for players to unlock FF MAX characters easily using the link system.

Step 1: Gamers must log in to Free Fire MAX and go to the 'Characters' section.

Step 2: Click on the 'Link' option given at the top.

Step 3: After that, players will need to tap on the plus icon and select their desired character to link.

Selecting character to link (Image via The POP GAMER/YouTube)

Note: Selecting a particular character will not allow players to change it within the next 24 hours.

Step 4: Once the linking is done, they will see a Link progress bar reflecting the headway made to earn that specific character. Gamers will need 13,500 Link Progress points to fill the bar and get the liberty to claim the character for free.

Players with a lack of Gold coins should only play matches (Image via Garena)

Points can be accumulated via two methods:

By playing matches

By using Gold coins.

There is a limit for points that can be acquired daily. Formerly, a maximum of 1500 points can be obtained, while in the latter, this number is just 500. Furthermore, there is a twist while using Gold coins. These 500 points are split into five draws, each providing 100 points.

The twist is that the Gold required for each draw increases starting from 100 Gold coins. i.e.,

100 points - 200 gold (first draw) 100 points - 400 gold (second draw) 100 points - 600 gold (third draw) 100 points - 1000 gold (fourth draw) 100 points - 1500 gold (fifth draw)

Gamers should prioritize characters to unlock as per their need (Image via Garena)

Thus, players must spend their 3700 Gold coins to obtain the 500 points daily. Using these two methods together, 2000 points can be earned daily.

Concluding the entire mechanism, one will have to remain pretty active in Free Fire MAX for at least seven days to unlock their favorite character.

Step 5: After reaching the end of the progress bar, they will see a 'Claim' button in the bottom-right corner. Click on that to enjoy the character permanently.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar