7 best Free Fire characters to be unlocked with link system in 2022

Characters are one of the most crucial elements in Free Fire. They possess distinct abilities that aid gamers in different scenarios on the battleground.

Previously, non-spending gamers did not have the liberty to acquire all their desired characters. But after the release of the OB33 update on March 23, anyone can claim the most useful and premium characters using the new 'Link System' without spending diamonds.

Even though all Free Fire characters can be unlocked for free, players should prioritize them in order because it takes a considerable number of days to unlock a particular one.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India. Consequently, players from the country must access their FF IDs via the MAX variant.

List of the best characters to unseal in Free Fire using the link system

7) Clu

Ability: Tracing Steps (active)

When activated, Clu's Tracing Step ability locates the positions of opponents who are within a range of 70 meters and are not in squat or prone positions. The tracing lasts for only 7.5 seconds and users can only use it after 60 seconds of its last use.

Additionally, their spots are shared with teammates. Clu is useful for tactical game plans and rank push to avoid early confrontations and for rushers to begin warfare.

6) D-Bee

Ability: Bullet Beats (passive)

When firing while moving, D-Bee's Bullet Beats ability increases the movement speed of the users by 15% and accuracy by 45%.

De-Bee is one of the most recommended characters with passive skills. Most Free Fire players keep moving while firing, due to which their bullets spread out and are not very efficient at taking enemies down. D-Bee could be needed in such a scenario.

5) Dimitri

Ability: Healing Heartbeat (active)

With a cooldown time of 60 seconds, Dimitri's Healing Heartbeat ability creates a 3.5-meter diameter immovable healing zone. Users and their allies recover 3 HP/s and can also self-recover to get up when downed. However, the zone vanishes in 15 seconds.

Dimitri is a powerful character for the duo and squad matches, especially ranked modes. His abilities, together with the abilities of Thiva and Olivia, come as an ideal character combination in Free Fire.

4) Skyler

Ability: Riptide Rhythm (active)

With a short cooldown time of 40 seconds, Skyler's Riptide Rhythm ability unleashes a sonic wave forward that can break up to five gloo walls within a range of 100 meters. Additionally, it recovers 9 HP of the user for each gloo wall deployed.

Players should note that the recovery effects do not stack. Skyler is mostly used in custom room matches set with unlimited ammo. However, he is splendid in Clash Squad matches as well.

3) Alok

Ability: Drop The Beat (active)

Alok has garnered evergreen popularity in the Free Fire community. His excellent ability, Drop The Beat, creates a 5-meter aura that increases the users' movement speed by 15% and recovers their HP at a rate of 5 HP/s, lasting for 10 seconds.

Drop The Beat has a constant cooldown time of 45 seconds and it should be remembered that the recovery effects do not stack. Alok is functional in ranked matches and close-range combat for rushers.

2) K

Ability: Master of All (active)

K's Master of All ability increases the maximum EP of the user by 50. With a mode switch cooldown time of 3 seconds, he performs in two distinct modes: Jiu-jitsu and psychology mode.

When the former is active, the EP conversion rate of the allies within 6-meter increases by 500%. While the latter recovers users' 3 EP every second, up to 250 EP.

K is regarded as the best character for the rank push in Free Fire. Throughout the battle, his ability sustains the users' health points (HP). K might not be as convenient in Clash Squad matches where close-range combat is usual with rush gameplay.

1) Wukong

Ability: Camouflage (active)

With a long-lasting cooldown time of 200 seconds, Wukong transforms the user into a bush with a 20% reduction in movement speed when Camouflage's ability is activated. The effects last for 15 seconds. However, the transformation ends if the user attacks.

While in bush form, the enemies' default aim stops working on the user. Consequently, they find it harder to target the users. Amazingly, the lengthy CD can be reset by knocking down an enemy even without confirming the kill.

Wukong is a prime choice for rushers to extract clutches in severe combat circumstances and for assaulters to play supporters' role at long distances. Camouflage can be activated in long-range fights in open areas to reach solid cover.

Note: The above list entirely reflects the author's personal views. Also, the abilities described for each Free Fire character are at their maximum level.

