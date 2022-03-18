List of Garena Free Fire female characters in 2022

Characters are among the fundamental features of Garena Free Fire that make it an RPG-like battle royale. At the moment, the character collection in Free Fire provides 42 abilities, with each one of them having a unique capability besides power-ups and levels.
The previous year saw a bunch of additions to the character library, while this year is yet to make an introduction. The upcoming OB33 is highly likely to introduce a male character in Free Fire and its MAX variant; in the meantime, users can consider other available options.
Garena Free Fire: Listing all the women and their in-game abilities
1) A124
Ability - Thrill of Battle (Active)
Attributes (base level):
- EP - 20
- CD - 10 seconds
2) Caroline
Ability - Agility (Passive)
Attributes (base level):
- Agility - 3%
3) Clu
Ability - Tracing Steps (Active)
Attributes (base level):
- Range - 50m
- Duration - Five seconds
- CD - 75 seconds
4) Dasha
Ability - Partying On (Passive)
Attributes (base level):
- Damage Reduction - 30%
- Decrease in recovery time - 60%
- Accuracy - 6%
- Reduction in MAX buildup - 6%
5) Kapella
Ability - Healing Song (Passive)
Attributes (base level):
- Heal - 10%
- Downed HP - 20%
6) Kelly
Ability - Dash (Passive)
Elite ability - Deadly Velocity
Attributes (base level):
- Run Speed - 1%
- Damage - 101% (elite)
7) Laura
Ability - Sharp Shooter (Passive)
Attributes (base level):
- Accuracy - 10%
8) Misha
Ability - Afterburner (Passive)
Attributes (base level):
- Agility - 5%
- Damage reduction - 5%
9) Moco
Ability - Hacker's Eye (Passive)
Elite ability - Enigma's Eye
Attributes (base level):
- Duration - Two seconds
- Duration - Two seconds (elite)
10) Nikita
Ability - Firearms Expert (Passive)
Attributes (base level):
- Agility - 4%
11) Notora
Ability - Racer's Blessing (Passive)
Attributes (base level):
- Duration - 4.5 seconds
12) Nulla
Ability - Not available
13) Olivia
Ability - Healing Touch (Passive)
Attributes (base level):
- HP - 30
14) Paloma
Ability - Arms-dealing (Passive)
Attributes (base level):
- Additional Ammo - 45
15) Shani
Ability - Gear Recycle (Passive)
Attributes (base level):
- Durability - 10%
16) Steffie
Ability - Painted Refuge (Active)
Attributes (base level):
- Damage reduction - 15%
- Duration - Five seconds
- CD - 45 seconds
17) Xayne
Ability: Xtreme Encounter (Active)
Attributes (base level):
- Increase in damage - 40%
- CD - 150 seconds
Note: All of the mentioned attributes are upgradable to six levels.