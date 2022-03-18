List of Garena Free Fire female characters in 2022

Characters are among the fundamental features of Garena Free Fire that make it an RPG-like battle royale. At the moment, the character collection in Free Fire provides 42 abilities, with each one of them having a unique capability besides power-ups and levels.

The previous year saw a bunch of additions to the character library, while this year is yet to make an introduction. The upcoming OB33 is highly likely to introduce a male character in Free Fire and its MAX variant; in the meantime, users can consider other available options.

Garena Free Fire: Listing all the women and their in-game abilities

1) A124

Ability - Thrill of Battle (Active)

Attributes (base level):

EP - 20

20 CD - 10 seconds

2) Caroline

Ability - Agility (Passive)

Attributes (base level):

Agility - 3%

3) Clu

Ability - Tracing Steps (Active)

Attributes (base level):

Range - 50m

50m Duration - Five seconds

Five seconds CD - 75 seconds

4) Dasha

Ability - Partying On (Passive)

Attributes (base level):

Damage Reduction - 30%

30% Decrease in recovery time - 60%

60% Accuracy - 6%

6% Reduction in MAX buildup - 6%

5) Kapella

Ability - Healing Song (Passive)

Attributes (base level):

Heal - 10%

10% Downed HP - 20%

6) Kelly

Ability - Dash (Passive)

Elite ability - Deadly Velocity

Attributes (base level):

Run Speed - 1%

1% Damage - 101% (elite)

7) Laura

Ability - Sharp Shooter (Passive)

Attributes (base level):

Accuracy - 10%

8) Misha

Ability - Afterburner (Passive)

Attributes (base level):

Agility - 5%

5% Damage reduction - 5%

9) Moco

Ability - Hacker's Eye (Passive)

Elite ability - Enigma's Eye

Attributes (base level):

Duration - Two seconds

Two seconds Duration - Two seconds (elite)

10) Nikita

Ability - Firearms Expert (Passive)

Attributes (base level):

Agility - 4%

11) Notora

Ability - Racer's Blessing (Passive)

Attributes (base level):

Duration - 4.5 seconds

12) Nulla

Nulla doesn't have any ability (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Ability - Not available

13) Olivia

Ability - Healing Touch (Passive)

Attributes (base level):

HP - 30

14) Paloma

Ability - Arms-dealing (Passive)

Attributes (base level):

Additional Ammo - 45

15) Shani

Ability - Gear Recycle (Passive)

Attributes (base level):

Durability - 10%

16) Steffie

Ability - Painted Refuge (Active)

Attributes (base level):

Damage reduction - 15%

15% Duration - Five seconds

Five seconds CD - 45 seconds

17) Xayne

Ability: Xtreme Encounter (Active)

Attributes (base level):

Increase in damage - 40%

40% CD - 150 seconds

Note: All of the mentioned attributes are upgradable to six levels.

