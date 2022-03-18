×
Create
Notifications

List of Garena Free Fire female characters in 2022

List of all female Free Fire characters in 2022 (Image via Garena)
List of all female Free Fire characters in 2022 (Image via Garena)
Ashim
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Mar 18, 2022 05:47 AM IST
Listicle

Characters are among the fundamental features of Garena Free Fire that make it an RPG-like battle royale. At the moment, the character collection in Free Fire provides 42 abilities, with each one of them having a unique capability besides power-ups and levels.

The previous year saw a bunch of additions to the character library, while this year is yet to make an introduction. The upcoming OB33 is highly likely to introduce a male character in Free Fire and its MAX variant; in the meantime, users can consider other available options.

Garena Free Fire: Listing all the women and their in-game abilities

1) A124

Ability - Thrill of Battle (Active)

Attributes (base level):

  • EP - 20
  • CD - 10 seconds

2) Caroline

Ability - Agility (Passive)

Attributes (base level):

  • Agility - 3%

3) Clu

Ability - Tracing Steps (Active)

Attributes (base level):

  • Range - 50m
  • Duration - Five seconds
  • CD - 75 seconds

4) Dasha

Ability - Partying On (Passive)

Attributes (base level):

  • Damage Reduction - 30%
  • Decrease in recovery time - 60%
  • Accuracy - 6%
  • Reduction in MAX buildup - 6%

5) Kapella

Ability - Healing Song (Passive)

Attributes (base level):

  • Heal - 10%
  • Downed HP - 20%

6) Kelly

Ability - Dash (Passive)

Elite ability - Deadly Velocity

Attributes (base level):

  • Run Speed - 1%
  • Damage - 101% (elite)

7) Laura

Ability - Sharp Shooter (Passive)

Attributes (base level):

  • Accuracy - 10%

8) Misha

Ability - Afterburner (Passive)

Attributes (base level):

  • Agility - 5%
  • Damage reduction - 5%

9) Moco

Ability - Hacker's Eye (Passive)

Elite ability - Enigma's Eye

Attributes (base level):

  • Duration - Two seconds
  • Duration - Two seconds (elite)

10) Nikita

Ability - Firearms Expert (Passive)

Attributes (base level):

  • Agility - 4%

11) Notora

Ability - Racer's Blessing (Passive)

Attributes (base level):

  • Duration - 4.5 seconds

12) Nulla

Nulla doesn&#039;t have any ability (Image via Garena Free Fire)
Nulla doesn't have any ability (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Ability - Not available

13) Olivia

Ability - Healing Touch (Passive)

Attributes (base level):

  • HP - 30

14) Paloma

Ability - Arms-dealing (Passive)

Attributes (base level):

  • Additional Ammo - 45

15) Shani

Ability - Gear Recycle (Passive)

Attributes (base level):

  • Durability - 10%

16) Steffie

Ability - Painted Refuge (Active)

Attributes (base level):

  • Damage reduction - 15%
  • Duration - Five seconds
  • CD - 45 seconds

17) Xayne

Ability: Xtreme Encounter (Active)

Attributes (base level):

  • Increase in damage - 40%
  • CD - 150 seconds

Note: All of the mentioned attributes are upgradable to six levels.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी