How to unlock the interactive emote in Garena Free Fire

Garena finally released the OB32 patch for Free Fire on January 19, 2021, and new content is available in the game right now. The latest patch has also brought the "Emote Party" event, which offers many rewards, including emotes and other in-game items.

The new event has also introduced Free Fire's first-ever interactive emote, "Rock Paper Scissors." The new emote lets players perform different gestures and play the popular hand game in Free Fire.

Hence, interested players should acquire it before the culmination of the "Emote Party" event.

Garena Free Fire: A step-by-step guide on how to unlock the "Rock Paper Scissors" interactive emote

Rock Paper Scissors emote (Image via Garena)

Players should know that they need to have sufficient diamonds to participate in the event. Therefore, they can top-up diamonds before unlocking the interactive emote and other rewards in the "Emote Party" event.

Players should follow the steps given below to unlock the "Rock Paper Scissors" emote:

Step 1: Open the Free Fire App and use the in-game top-up service to purchase diamonds.

Step 2: Open the Events section to scroll through the ongoing events and tap on "Emote Party."

Tap on "Go To" (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Click on "Go To" to redirect to the "Emote Party" page.

The Emote Party event - The prize list has many rare emotes (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Players can have a look at the prize list, the procedure of the event, and the rules.

Step 5: There are two ways to take turns -- Normal Draw and Super Draw. Players can use Super Draw to get the interactive emote faster.

Step 6: Tap on Super Draw to spin using diamonds. The first turn will cost 99 diamonds (50% discount).

Step 7: Players need to take five turns in total, which will cost them 895 diamonds (the first turn cost 99, while the following four cost 199 each).

After completing the fifth turn, players will receive the interactive emote as guaranteed in the event. Players can keep spinning the Super or Normal Draws for other rewards.

Also Read Article Continues below

Players can click here to learn more about the prize list, prices, and process of the "Emote Party" event.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha