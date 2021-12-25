How to unlock multiple emotes in Garena Free Fire

Emotes are among the most coveted items in Garena Free Fire, and every player wants to flaunt them during matches. There are many unique and rare celebratory emotes that users can spot in the lobbies or during games. However, not every one of them is available in-game.

There are plenty of methods to unlock Free Fire emotes that gamers can use. The availability of each depends on its rarity. Most of the time, players will need to have enough diamonds to acquire these items, while other means can provide them for free.

Emotes in Garena Free Fire: How to acquire them

As mentioned above, there are various ways through which users can unlock multiple emotes, and these methods are:

In-game store

The Free Fire store has a long lineup of in-game accessories acquirable by spending diamonds. There is a dedicated section for emotes, which gamers can unlock with just one click.

They can procure popular emotes like LOL, Bhangra, Kongfu, and more, but the Legendary ones are not a part of the available lot.

Events during festivals

Users can find unique items through events Garena introduces during the festive season. These events can happen during Christmas, Halloween, or any regional festival.

There is a high chance of introducing new emotes or popular ones returning. Gamers have to unlock them using diamonds or completing special missions.

Emotes through collabs

There are many collaboration events that devs often organize for Free Fire. One such association was the Money Heist events, which brought a plethora of rewards for players interested in spending diamonds. Such collaboration events offer exclusive emotes.

Top-up rewards

Almost every week, Free Fire welcomes a new top-up event that features prizes like outfits, skins, and emotes. The only requirement is the top-up of a certain amount of diamonds, which automatically unlocks rewards. Hence, users can keep an eye on such events.

Redemption rewards

Garena has a site for redeemable rewards, from where gamers can acquire free-of-cost prizes using redeem codes. Sometimes, these redeem codes offer free emotes, so they should keep trying to unlock the redemption prizes.

