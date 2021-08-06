How to unlock new characters in Free Fire OB29 update

The OB29 4th-anniversary update of Garena Free Fire brought many optimizations, bug fixes, new additions, and features. Every fan was also excited to see two new characters in the game, which expanded the already large number.

This time, two new characters will be joining the other Free Fire characters in game! 💥



Their arrival will bring something something special to Bermuda, a big party! 🎶 Can you guess which duo this is?#FreeFire #FreeFireIndia #IndiaKaBattleRoyale #Booyah pic.twitter.com/X9isUSFrXm — Free Fire India Official (@IndiaFreeFire) August 3, 2021

Thiva and Dimitri are the names of new characters, part of the partnership between Garena and Greek/Belgian DJ Duo Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike. Both character additions have been quite promising when it comes to in-game capabilities.

New characters in Free Fire: Abilities and how to unlock them

Character abilities

Dimitri (Healing Heartbeat)

Dimitri (image via Free Fire)

Healing Heartbeat is an active ability that helps create a healing zone within a 3.5-meter radius. Gamers and their allies who reside within the zone created with Healing Heartbeat can initiate an HP regeneration. The rate of HP recovery will be around three HP per second.

Additionally, Healing Heartbeat can also recover the players or allies who the opponents have downed. Dimitri’s ability lasts around 10 seconds with a CD of 85 seconds at the base level.

Thiva (Vital Vibes)

Thiva (Image via Free Fire)

Thiva’s Vital Vibes is a passive ability that enhances the rescue speed while reviving a downed player. After the rescue, players get a certain HP regeneration within five seconds. The increase in rescue speed is 5%, while the recovered HP is 15 at the base level.

How to obtain Thiva and Dimitri in Free Fire?

Dimitri and Thiva will become available in the upcoming days (image via Free Fire)

Both characters are currently unavailable in the Free Fire store and are expected to arrive sooner. Thiva is expected to arrive via the 4th-anniversary event on August 28, 2021, as a reward. Gamers will be able to claim the new passive ability character for free throughout the event.

Survivors,



We cannot contain our excitement any longer! 🙌 Welcome Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike who will be joining us in the game as our next global celebrity characters! 🙌#FreeFire #FreeFireIndia #IndiaKaBattleRoyale #Booyah #OB29 pic.twitter.com/gQCon4snil — Free Fire India Official (@IndiaFreeFire) August 4, 2021

However, Dimitri will be arriving on August 12 through a diamond top-up event. Players who top up a certain amount of diamonds will claim Dimitri throughout the event. To top the diamonds, players should follow the following steps:

Step 1. Open Free Fire app.

Step 2. Tap on the diamond icon on the top-left side of the screen.

Step 3. Click on the Top-Up section and select the desired number of diamonds.

Step 4. Tap on suitable payment methods like Google Play money, UPI, Net banking, or any other option.

Players can also use sites like Games Kharido, Codashop, et cetera to top up the diamonds. After the completion of the process, gamers will receive the reward through their mails in Free Fire.

Edited by Srijan Sen