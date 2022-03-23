How to update Free Fire MAX to OB33 version: Download links and steps

Free Fire MAX has received a few updates since its initial release, and the most recent one, OB33, was made accessible to players today after a long wait. This patch has brought lots of new and exciting content for the community, including introducing a unique link system, a new character, and other features.

The updated version is now available for download from the individual App Stores, and users must do so if they want to test the new additions.

Step-by-step guide to update Free Fire MAX to OB33 version

Android

Google Play Store would have to be used to get the OB33 release (Image via Google Play Store)

The steps mentioned below can be followed by gamers with Android phones:

Step 1: Individuals must open the Google Play Store application and search for the game.

This link will take the users to Free Fire MAX’s Play Store page.

Step 2: There will be an ‘Update’ button on their screens that they can use to download the new version.

Step 3: The OB33 version of the game will soon be installed on their devices.

iOS

There will be an update button on the Apple App Store (Image via Apple App Store)

Players with iOS devices can follow the procedures outlined below:

Step 1: They should start by opening the Apple App Store on their devices.

Step 2: Users must then use the Search option and lookup for Free Fire MAX.

They may also visit the game’s page by using this URL.

Step 3: Finally, gamers can press the ‘Update’ icon to get the latest release of the battle royale title.

Players should remember that they will not be able to access the game until the maintenance period for their respective servers has concluded. They may find out more information regarding the same on the battle royale title’s social media handles.

Patch notes

Listed below are some features of the new version:

Gaming Environment (Credit system, report system improvements, and in-game voice chat reporting feature).

LINK (Get free characters)

Lower game size

Reduced character fragments to level up

Weapon balancing

Battle royale changes

New Kenta character (Swordsman’s Wrath ability)

New G36 weapon with two special firing modes

Other optimizations and adjustments

Gamers can check out detailed patch notes of the OB33 version of the game here.

