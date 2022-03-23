When will Free Fire OB33 maintenance break end?

Garena launched the OB32 edition of Free Fire in January, and it is now finally time for the next release, which is the OB33 iteration. It has piqued the interest of many gamers, who are eagerly awaiting the arrival of all of the new content in the battle royale title.

As expected, there will be a new firearm, character, and more additions. However, due to maintenance, users will be unable to access the same for a period of time. The following section goes into further depth regarding the particular break.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and users from the region should avoid downloading or playing the game.

What is the end time of the Free Fire OB33 maintenance break?

Many users have been discussing the maintenance break (Image via Garena)

As per the official Free Fire Malaysia page, the maintenance break for the corresponding server will run between 12:00 pm to 6:10 pm (GMT+8), i.e., 9:30 am IST and 3:40 pm IST. This is the same time during which players will get an error while attempting to log in with their accounts.

Once the set period has passed, the servers will be made available again, and players will be able to resume playing their favorite game on their mobile devices.

The update’s download will also be made available during the maintenance period itself, and users on the Android and iOS platforms will be able to download it through the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, respectively.

Some features of the OB33 version

These are some significant changes that the developers will bring in the update:

Weapons and character balancing

To enhance the overall gameplay experience, there will be numerous characters and weapons that will be seeing particular changes. These include characters like A124, Steffie, Rafael, and Nikita, as well as firearms such as XM8, AUG, UMP.

Kenta character

The new character will have an ability like Swordsman’s Wrath, and it will block damage from enemies by creating a shield in front of the player. This could act similarly to Chrono's Time Turner within the game.

Other specifics regarding the skill, like its duration and cooldown, haven’t been announced.

Link system

The Link system will be a massive change as gamers will have the opportunity to earn characters for free. This will require them to select a character and complete the corresponding missions.

Edited by Siddharth Satish