How to update Free Fire MAX OB38 version today: Android and iOS guide

Garena has started to roll out the latest OB38 version for Free Fire MAX. Gamers can enjoy new features like maps, characters, and other additions with their friends and teammates.

The developers have taken down the servers for a maintenance break to add new features. Gamers can also get many amazing in-game rewards by upgrading to the latest version.

This article discusses a quick guide to updating the Free Fire MAX OB38 version for Android and iOS.

Guide to updating Free Fire MAX OB38 for Android and iOS

The procedure for obtaining the most recent Free Fire MAX OB38 version is nearly identical on Android and iOS devices. It is advised that players utilize a Wi-Fi connection to get the new update as soon as possible.

Here is a step-by-step guide to downloading Free Fire MAX OB38 on Android:

Navigate to the Google Play Store on your smartphone. Go to the search bar and type in the title. Players may also go to the Google Play Store's 'Manage apps and devices' area to access the 'Updates' option, which contains all apps and game updates. When gamers access the gaming title on the Play Store, they can upgrade the game. Gamers must click the 'Update' option to begin the download procedure. The update will be loaded on the device automatically after a successful download.

Here is a step-by-step guide to downloading Free Fire MAX OB38 version on iOS:

On your iPhone or iPad, go to the App Store. To access the available app updates, search for the Free Fire MAX title in the search box or tap on the profile icon. Open the game's update window from any choices and press 'Update' to begin the download process. After successfully downloading the update, it will be installed on the device.

Features to look for in Free Fire MAX OB38 version

Features of the ongoing update (Image via Garena)

Battle Royale

New Arsenal

Offers a chance to obtain level-3 firearms and exclusive airdrop weapons.

Each map offers five to six arsenals, and locations will be marked on the mini-map.

One to two keys are located in each major area of the map.

Keys can also be purchased from vending machines for 600 FF Coins.

You can purchase keys from Airdrop vending machines, each costing 400 FF Coins.

Vehicle Improvement

Vehicles are easier to control and can be used for going up hills.

Increase in vehicle HP and decrease the damage dealt by vehicle.

New item - Jammer

You will no longer be detected by Clu’s Tracing Steps, Memory Mist, Binoculars, and UAVs after equipping this time.

The jammer can be obtained from the Airdrops.

Zone shrink

For Battle Royale Duos and Squads:

4th zone spawn: 740th second.

740th second. 4th zone shrink: 785th second.

785th second. 5th zone spawn: 860th second.

860th second. 5th zone shrink: 890th second.

890th second. 6th zone spawn: 950th second.

950th second. 6th zone shrink: 980th second.

Characters and Pets

New character - Santino (Shape Splitter)

Spawn a 200 HP dummy that travels for 12s.

Players can then teleport to the mannequin's location.

It has a cooldown time of 130/120/110/100/90/80s.

New pet - Kactus

When the owner stays still for 8/7/6s, the pet will restore 10EP/s. However, it will stop once 100 EP is replenished or when the gamer begins moving.

Ping compensation in Free Fire

Reducing packet loss under high ping.

Optimizing the display of player movement.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes