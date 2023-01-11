'Free Fire Server will be ready soon' error: All you need to know about OB38 maintenance

With Free Fire players waiting for the update's release, patch day is generally dreaded by most gamers within the community, owing to the long and uneventful maintenance period. As the servers go offline for a few hours, fans miss out on their favorite battle royale action.

Presently, the game's servers are offline for maintenance prior to the arrival of Free Fire's OB38 update. The developers have already begun rolling out the update, which can be downloaded through the respective stores.

After downloading the latest version, gamers may encounter an error message that reads "The server will be ready soon" while trying to open up the game. Read through this article to learn more about this error.

'Free Fire Server will be ready soon' error and the official maintenance schedule

Firstly, Free Fire players need not worry about this issue as the "Server will be ready soon" is a standard error message displayed to all players attempting to access the battle royale title during maintenance. This error will automatically be resolved once the scheduled maintenance period comes to an end.

For Free Fire MAX's Indian server, today's maintenance schedule is as follows:

The maintenance schedule on the Indian server (Image via Garena)

Starting time: 9:30 am IST (GMT +5:30)

End time: 6:00 pm IST (GMT +5:30)

The exact maintenance schedule may vary slightly, depending on the server. Although the game is currently inaccessible, players are advised to download the latest version from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store as soon as it becomes available for download.

By downloading the game's resources now, while the servers are offline, players can spend their time more wisely and play the game as soon as the servers are up and running. Once the maintenance period concludes, they will get to enjoy plenty of rewards that can be obtained by completing the new patch missions.

New features in the OB38 update

Features of the ongoing update (Image via Garena)

Besides being fairly rich in features, the upcoming update is set to introduce brand new items and weapon changes, significantly increasing the excitement factor for the game's devoted fanbase. Some of the key changes are as follows:

New Arsenal, BR Battle Card and Vehicle Improvements in Battle Royale mode

Clash Squad mode changes

Other mode balances (Free for All and Big Head mode)

New character and pet

Character rework (Tatsuya, Hayato, Iris, J.Biebs, Leon)

System changes

Social system and new features

Game performance improvements

Weapon balance

Gameplay changes

Craft land improvements

You can read the patch notes for the OB38 update here.

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions, Indian players are advised not to play Free Fire. Instead, they should try out the MAX variant, which also has a similar downtime for the update's release.

