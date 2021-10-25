How to use Free Fire Diwali stickers to design custom Gloo Wall skins and win rewards

Garena Free Fire has announced several events to celebrate Diwali, and the Indian community is over the moon regarding their commencement. They offer players an opportunity to get their hands on a wide variety of rewards.

In a recent announcement on social media, the developers have disclosed a new event, in which gamers must design their own Gloo Walls skins using the Free Fire stickers present on Instagram. Winners will receive exclusive Free Fire Diwali merchandise.

Use Free Fire Diwali stickers to make your own Gloo Wall skins for free rewards

The post regarding this event states the following:

"Survivors, it's time to bring out your inner artist! Design your own Gloowall using Free Fire Stickers and 20 Lucky Winners could stand a chance to win Official Free Fire Diwali Merchandise!"

As mentioned above, users should design their own Gloo Wall skins using the base image that Free Fire has uploaded to their Instagram story, as shown below:

A snippet from Free Fire's story (Image via Instagram/indiaofficialfreefire)

Here are the steps that they can then follow:

Step 1: Players must first screenshot the Gloo Wall image from Free Fire's Instagram story.

Step 2: They then need to go to their own story and search for the "Free Fire Diwali" stickers, as shown here:

Players have to apply Free Fire stickers to the Gloo Wall skin (Image via Instagram)

Step 3: Gamers can next apply the required stickers to the Gloo Wall to create their custom skin.

Step 4: Lastly, they should tag Free Fire India's official page and share the image in their story with the hashtag "#MyDiwaliGlooWall".

Other Diwali events

This is the Diwali event calendar (Image via Free Fire)

The event calendar was revealed recently. Here are the dates for all the Diwali events in Free Fire:

Lone Wolf mode open – October 25 to October 4

Charge the Portal to come home – October 25 to October 7

Pick your own Diwali Hampers – October 29 to October 7

Rang de Rangoli – October 29 to October 7

Count down to Diwali – October 2 to October 4

Claim free Magic Cube – October 4

Diwali Party – October 4

After party gifts – October 5 to October 11

