How to use Free Fire MAX redeem codes to get legendary skins and diamonds for free

Free Fire MAX gets regularly updated with a wide variety of features, and Garena has been regularly adding new skins, costumes, and other cosmetics to the game. This has broadened the range of available cosmetics available to players.

In most cases, players need diamonds if they wish to acquire the exclusive in-game content introduced by the developers. However, many players do not wish to spend real money on these items; thus, they rely on free means such as redeem coupons to obtain the items in the game.

The rewards that players can obtain with the redeem codes can include skins and sometimes, even diamonds.

Redeem codes can offer free legendary skins and diamonds in Free Fire MAX

Players will be required to go to the Rewards Redemption Site to use their redeem codes. After players have visited this particular webpage, they will need to sign in using the platform linked to their Free Fire MAX accounts. Upon doing so, they can enter the code and complete the redemption process.

Players need to complete the following steps to redeem the rewards in the game:

Step 1: Players need to visit the Rewards Redemption Site - "https://reward.ff.garena.com/en." Players can access the site by clicking on this link.

Six different login options will be available to players (Image via Garena)

Step 2: On the website, the next thing for players to do is log in to their accounts. Players can choose one of the six options to do so:

Facebook VK Google Huawei ID Apple ID Twitter

Players can copy-paste the code to avoid any errors (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Players will be able to find a text field on their screens where they are required to input the particular redeem code that is functional on their servers.

Step 4: Lastly, players can finalize the process by using the 'Confirm' button. They can subsequently claim the rewards by visiting the in-game mail section if successful.

Players can find the latest codes in the game here.

How to link accounts in Free Fire MAX

Players can visit the settings tab in Free Fire MAX to link their accounts (Image via Garena)

Guest accounts will not work for redemption, and players will need to link their accounts to any of the platforms stated above to become eligible for redemption. These are the steps that players can follow to connect their accounts with the game:

Step 1: Open Free Fire MAX and visit the in-game settings by clicking on settings icon in the top-right corner.

Step 2: Under the 'Basic' tab, use any one of the platforms to link the in-game accounts.

Step 3: After the account has been linked, players can follow the mentioned steps to use the redeem codes.

Errors related to the redemption process

This is one of the possible errors that players can encounter while redeeming the codes (Image via Garena)

During the redemption process, these are two common errors that players may encounter:

1) Expiry: The code has expired.

2) Server Restriction: The code is not for the user's server.

If either of these appear, players will be unable to use the redeem codes and will have to wait for the new codes.

