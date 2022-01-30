How to use Free Fire Pro League (FFPL) Finals redeem codes to be released today (30th January)

Free Fire Pro League (FFPL) Grand Finals are taking place today, and fans are interested in watching which team will come out on top in the competition. To add to the excitement, the developers have set particular live-watching milestones, which, if reached, would result in players receiving special rewards.

These are the three specific milestones:

300k watching during stream - 3x Diamond Royale Voucher

400k watching during stream - Pet skin Spirit Fox: Battle Fox

500k watching during stream - 1x Sky Crystal

A redeem code will be given to the users at the end of the stream, providing the respective rewards, depending on the milestones crossed.

Disclaimer: The gamers must reach specific milestones in live-watching for the redemption code to be made available.

How to use Free Fire Pro League (FFPL) Finals redeem code (30th January)

Several newer players will be unfamiliar with the specific steps to redeem the code and receive their rewards. Here’s a simple guide that will help them:

Step 1: Head on down to the ‘Rewards Redemption Site,’ which is the website that Garena has established to allow users to use redeem codes.

Clicking here will take users directly to it.

Step 2: They will need to sign in using the platform linked to their Free Fire account (the account where they want to get the rewards).

Note: Guest accounts aren’t valid for redeeming codes

The working redeem code can be entered into the text field (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Once that procedure is completed, the working redeem code of Free Fire Pro League (FFPL) Finals has to be entered into the text field.

Step 4: Upon completion of a successful redemption, players will be able to claim their rewards using the game's mail system.

The Sky Crystal obtained through the code can be used to redeem any one of the following rewards:

1) Otho

2) Spirit Fox

3) AK – Flaming Red

4) Wiggle Walk (Emote)

Binding account

They can be manually linked (Image via Garena)

As mentioned above, guest accounts do not work to claim the rewards for redeem codes. Consequently, gamers will have to bind them; they can follow the procedures mentioned below for the same:

Step 1: To begin with, gamers must access the settings of Free Fire.

Step 2: Later, under the ‘Basic’ tab, they can link any platform to their accounts.

