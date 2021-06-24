How to use new Free Fire redeem codes on FF rewards redemption site

Free Fire redeem codes provide players with a chance to obtain in-game items that can otherwise only be acquired using diamonds.

These codes are made up of 12 alphanumeric characters and are released by Garena on Free Fire's official social media handles.

Also read: Helping Gamer's Free Fire ID, stats, monthly earning, India rank, and more in June 2021

How to obtain items from the rewards redemption website using Free Fire redeem codes

Players can follow the steps given below to use Free Fire redeem codes on the rewards redemption website:

Step 1: Players must visit the Rewards Redemption Site. They can click here to do so.

Players should sign in using the platform that has been linked with their Free Fire account

Step 2: Once they are on the website, players should log in using the platform that has been linked to their Free Fire account. The available platforms are as follows:

Facebook VK Apple ID Huawei ID Google Twitter

Disclaimer: Players with guest accounts cannot use redeem codes on the Rewards Redemption Site. They are required to link their Free Fire accounts to one of the platforms mentioned above to do so.

Enter the 12 characters of the redeem code in the text field

Step 3: Players can enter the redeem code in the textbox on the screen. They can then click on the "Confirm" button.

Press the OK button under the dialog box

Step 4: Upon doing so, a dialog box will appear on the screen, confirming whether the redemption is successful. Players must click the "OK" button right below it.

Rewards can be collected from the in-game mail section

Step 5: The rewards will be sent to the player's Free Fire account within 24 hours. They can be collected from the in-game mail section.

It is important to note that the redeem code only works on the server it was released for. If a player attempts to use a redeem code that is not meant for their server, they will face the following error:

“Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in your region.”

Also read: Arrow Gaming's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, stats, monthly earnings, and annual income revealed

Hello! If you are active on Instagram please follow us too :) @sportskeedaesports

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh