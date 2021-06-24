How to use new Free Fire redeem codes on FF rewards redemption site

Free Fire redeem codes provide players with a chance to obtain in-game items that can otherwise only be acquired using diamonds.
These codes are made up of 12 alphanumeric characters and are released by Garena on Free Fire's official social media handles.
How to obtain items from the rewards redemption website using Free Fire redeem codes
Players can follow the steps given below to use Free Fire redeem codes on the rewards redemption website:
Step 1: Players must visit the Rewards Redemption Site. They can click here to do so.
Step 2: Once they are on the website, players should log in using the platform that has been linked to their Free Fire account. The available platforms are as follows:
- VK
- Apple ID
- Huawei ID
Disclaimer: Players with guest accounts cannot use redeem codes on the Rewards Redemption Site. They are required to link their Free Fire accounts to one of the platforms mentioned above to do so.
Step 3: Players can enter the redeem code in the textbox on the screen. They can then click on the "Confirm" button.
Step 4: Upon doing so, a dialog box will appear on the screen, confirming whether the redemption is successful. Players must click the "OK" button right below it.
Step 5: The rewards will be sent to the player's Free Fire account within 24 hours. They can be collected from the in-game mail section.
It is important to note that the redeem code only works on the server it was released for. If a player attempts to use a redeem code that is not meant for their server, they will face the following error:
“Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in your region.”
