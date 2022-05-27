How to use red custom card in Free Fire MAX

Many users want to make custom rooms in Free Fire MAX and play private matches with their friends. For the same purpose, they must purchase unique cards called custom room cards, which typically require the expenditure of diamonds.

The Daily Login Reward is one of the ongoing events introduced with the release of the OB34 update, and it gives a red custom room card, also known as the Premium Room Card (Time Limit). Players will be able to use this to play private room matches with premium customization settings.

However, because the card has a time limit of one hour, they will only be allowed to play matches for that period, after which the card will expire.

Free Fire MAX guide: How to use red custom room card

Usage of the red custom room card is the same as the regular cards. These are the general steps that gamers can follow to create a custom room in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: On the lobby screen of the game, they must first tap on the mode-switch option on the bottom right.

To begin with, users will have to tap on this option (Image via Garena)

Step 2: The different available game modes will show up on the screen, where individuals must press the ‘Custom’ option.

Step 3: This will take them to the ‘Custom Room’ section, and gamers must tap on the ‘Create’ option.

Before making the room, all the settings have to be altered (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Next, they can set the required settings as per their requirements. Players can then move to the ‘Advance Settings’ section and make the desired alterations.

Step 5: Lastly, they can tap on the ‘Confirm’ button. A dialog box will appear asking them to confirm the creation of the custom room, and users can approve it.

Later, they can invite their friends and enjoy the custom room matches.

How to get a red custom room card for free in Free Fire MAX

Here is the event through which the gamers can claim the room card (Image via Garena)

As was already mentioned, the “Daily Login Reward” event, which began on 25 May, features the red room card. Players only need to sign in each day to become eligible to claim the different rewards.

These are the specifics mentioned by the developers:

Login 1 day: Gold Royale Voucher

Login 2 days: 2x Weapon Royale Vouchers

Login 3 days: Premium Room Card (red room card)

If gamers have signed in on each day since the event’s start, they will be able to claim the red room card today. Visit the ‘Events’ tab in Free Fire MAX and tap on the ‘New Patch Rewards’ section. They may press the ‘Claim’ button beside the red room card under the ‘Daily Login Reward’ section.

Once the respective item is redeemed, they will be able to utilize it by following the steps mentioned above.

Note: As Free Fire is banned in India, users from the nation must avoid playing the game under all circumstances. However, the MAX version wasn’t suspended and can be played.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ravi Iyer