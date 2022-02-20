How to use Unicode 3164 and other characters to get invisible nicknames in Free Fire MAX (February 2022)

Players in Free Fire MAX come up with unique and attractive nicknames which set them apart from the large crowd. They do this by adding symbols or changing the font face of the IGN, and since the regular keyboard does not provide this option, gamers utilize several other websites.

In addition to this, players desire to create an invisible name. Previously, users were able to quickly complete this using Hangul Filler, which is represented as U+3164. They will need additional characters, and then a detailed process will be outlined in this article.

Steps to get an invisible name in Free Fire MAX

Paste braille pattern dots after Hangul filler (Image via Sportskeeda)

You may follow the instructions given below:

Step 1: You must visit any website that provides the character U+3164 and copy and paste it into the notes app on your device.

Step 2: Subsequently, you must access this webpage to paste the braille pattern dots below the Hangul filler. You may utilize any of the characters, and there are no restrictions.

Step 3: Once you have pasted 2-3 braille pattern dots, you can copy and paste the entire text while changing the nickname.

Steps to change IGN in Free Fire MAX

Enter the name and press the button (Image via Garena)

Step 1: You must first enter the game's profile section and click on the edit option beside the existing nickname.

Alternatively, you can also click on the gear icon and the edit option.

Step 2: A dialog box will appear, and you need to paste the new name into the text field. Finally, press the button with the diamond symbol to change the name. You will have a second button if you possess a Name Change Card.

Since players are charged 390 diamonds to change their IGN in Free Fire MAX, users must exercise extreme caution while making adjustments, as any future modifications will need further expenditure. Moreover, it will be cost-effective for players to use Guild Tokens and diamonds to purchase the Name Change Card from the redeem section of the store.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar