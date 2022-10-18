How to use Unicode 3164 to get invisible Free Fire MAX nicknames

Numeric UID and nickname are two identifiers of a Free Fire MAX player. While the former is fixed and is usually required for technical purposes, one has the liberty to customize their nicknames. This motivates them to keep their nicknames stylish and fancy to get more attention in the community. Notably, there is a trick that allows players to have invisible nicknames.

Invisible names can be generated using the Unicode character "U+3164", called Hangful Filler. Interested readers can follow the guide below to set up an invisible FF MAX nickname.

Step-wise guide to generating invisible Free Fire MAX nicknames

Setting up an invisible moniker in Free Fire MAX is as simple as doing copy and paste. However, users are advised to understand the entire process first and then only implement the steps to avoid confusion. Here are the steps to create an invisible nickname:

Step 1: First, you need to search for a webpage/source that provides Unicode characters. For your convenience, you may access "https://www.compart.com/en/unicode/" via your preferred browser or use this link to get there directly.

Step 2: Then, search for the Unicode character "U+3164" in the search bar located at the top of the webpage.

Users must exactly search for "U+3164" (Image via Compart.com)

Step 3: Upon searching, you will spot a blank square. Simply long-press the blank box and click on the copy option that appears on your device. After copying the character, paste it into an application like a notepad and you will see that the pasted character is invisible.

Step 4: Now, open Free Fire MAX and subsequently head to the nickname change section by tapping on the profile banner located in the top-left corner of the lobby.

Tap on the pencil icon to see the new nickname input field (Image via Garena)

Step 5: In the new nickname input field, paste the same Unicode character (i.e., U+3164) 12 or less times. You shouldn't exceed the 12 character-limit for Free Fire MAX nicknames.

New nickname should be typed/pasted in this section (Image via Garena)

Step 6: Then, hit the confirm button. You'll likely see a dialog saying that the nickname already exists as it is very common that someone may have already used this pattern. In that case, you will need to create a unique combination using multiple unicode characters.

Here are some more Unicode characters that you can search for as described in the earlier steps and make an unmatched pattern of a maximum of 12 characters:

U+29EF (cylinder-like symbol)

U+28EF('G'-like dotted symbol)

Keep trying multiple combinations of these Unicode characters until the new invisible nickname is confirmed successfully.

Is there any significant benefit of having an invisible Free Fire MAX nickname?

In addition to surprising the front with an invisible nickname, there is a significant reason why players use such Free Fire MAX nicknames. i.e., to enter the custom rooms of others.

Players have a great affinity for custom matches, however, a single custom room card will cost them 100 diamonds in the in-game store. This is why they often try to get a slot in others' custom rooms, however, for obvious reasons, they are kicked out.

To prevent being kicked out, players set their nicknames invisible so that room owners do not spot them.

Poll : 0 votes